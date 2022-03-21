"The moment I have been waiting for, finally!" - Undefeated world champion presents title to Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao, boxing’s only octuple world champion, has been a force of inspiration for many people all over the world.

Current WBC Featherweight Champion Mark Magsayo appears to be one of them. Following Pacquiao's footsteps, Magsayo is another star fighter from the Philippines. Moreover, his active unbeaten streak as a professional has already terrorized much of the 125 lbs category.

Magsayo secured his world championship in his latest outing against Garry Russell Jr. in January 2022. Before he defends the belt against Rey Vargas in July, ‘Magnifico’ took the strap to ’Pac-Man' and shared the experience on social media. Mark Magsayo wrote:

“The moment I have been waiting for, finally! To bring the belt to the best and my idol.”

The featherweight star also vowed to work harder and thanked Manny Pacquiao for his advice. Magsayo's upcoming opponent Rey Vargas is also undefeated and holds more professional experience than ‘Magnifico’. Hence, some valuable tips from Pacquiao could benefit the current WBC Featherweight Champion in his upcoming appearance.

The 42-year-old 'Pac-Man' retired from boxing a few months back after he fell prey to Yordenis Ugas’ lopsided dominance. Regardless, he is still the biggest boxing name to have come from the Philippines.

If Magsayo wants to reach such a level in his career, he will have to achieve a lot more. Meanwhile, Pacquiao is looking ahead to his journey in political and social duties.

Manny Pacquiao isn’t quitting the mainstream attention

Manny Pacquiao has served as a senator in his home country for several years. He will now stand for the Presidential election. He will no doubt devote a lot of energy and time to his political duties, which validates a full-time quell on his in-ring journey.

Interestingly, Pacquiao has been rumored to be meeting former boxing nemesis Floyd Mayweather in a charitable basketball game. The reports spread like wildfire but no further developments have been confirmed yet.

Whether that happens or not, Pacquiao will likely remain relevant to the fans in his new endeavours. On looking at the current scenario in boxing, it's not bizarre to even expect an exhibition fight from ‘Pac-Man’ somewhere down the line.

