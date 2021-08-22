How much money did Manny Pacquiao make in loss to Yordenis Ugas?

Cuban boxing champion Yordenis Ugas stunned Manny Pacquiao on Saturday night with a unanimous decision win (115-113, 116-112, 116-112) and defended his WBA (Super) welterweight title successfully.

Manny Pacquiao was set to make $5 million as a guaranteed purse for the Errol Spence Jr. fight, according to a report by Business Mirror.

The report also mentioned that Manny Pacquiao would be receiving a share of the pay-per-view revenue.

Manny Pacquiao was originally scheduled to face Errol Spence Jr. However, Spence had to pull out due to a retinal tear injury. He was replaced by Yordenis Ugas with little more than a week remaining.

Although the replacement took away some of the star power of the event, there were no reports of Manny Pacquiao's purse being affected by the change in the line-up.

The $5 million Manny Pacquiao is reported to make as fixed fight purse is comparatively lesser than what he has made in his recent bouts. Following his bout with Thurman, ESPN reported that the Filipino had an official contract of 10$ million.

Per the Nevada State Athletic Commission, official contract purses for Saturday's Pacquiao-Thurman card: Manny Pacquiao $10 million (but guaranteed many millions more), Keith Thurman $2.5 million but guaranteed many millions more), Omar Figueroa Jr.... https://t.co/fCmLEG66Cj — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) July 19, 2019

Manny Pacquiao's biggest payday was undoubtedly against Floyd 'Money' Mayweather in May 2015, where he went 12 rounds and lost the bout via unanimous decision. 'Pacman' reportedly took home north of $160 million for the fight, while his opponent pocketed a whopping $240 million approximately.

The fight purse for Pacquiao's short-notice opponent Yordenis Ugas is still unreported.

Manny Pacquiao hints at possible retirement post loss to Yordenis Ugas

With 72 professional boxing bouts under his belt at the age of 42, Manny Pacquiao's future currently looks a little bit murky. Questions of retirement have been coming up for a while now, especially with his political engagements demanding more time from the Filipino senator.

In the post-fight interview of Saturday's event, Manny Pacquiao seemed unsure about fighting again and hinted at focusing full-time on politics.

"I don't know," if I'll fight again. "Let me relax and think about it." Final announcement is in October for presidency. "I want to help my people." — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) August 22, 2021

Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole reported on the same as well.

Manny Pacquiao: In the future you might not see Manny Pacquiao fight in the ring again. I don’t know. — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 22, 2021

Manny Pacquiao has been serving as a senator of the Philippines since 2016 and was previously the party president of PDP - Laban (2020-2021) and representative of Sarangani (2010-2016).

Edited by Utathya Ghosh