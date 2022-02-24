"That's the guy that I look up to" - Henry Cejudo calls Manny Pacquiao the greatest professional boxer ever

Henry Cejudo has showered praise on boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

During the most recent episode of The Triple C & Schmo Show, Cejudo hailed the Filipino as the greatest professional boxer to ever grace the sport and also gave his reasoning for the same.

"Manny Pacquiao, to me, is the greatest boxer of all time. Eight different divisions, he fought nothing but the best. Yeah, he has losses but dude, look at who hes fought, man. look what he was able to do from 112 pounds to 160 or [154], whataver the highest he went up to. That's the guy that I look up to, Manny Pacquiao. If I can follow that same road, which I have in combat sports. We're on our own mountains, which is a trip," said Henry Cejudo.

Pacquiao is the only boxer in the history of the sport to win titles in eight different weight divisions. 'PacMan' won 12 major world titles throughout his boxing career. The 43-year-old last competed in August 2021 and currently has a professional boxing record of 62-8-2.

Henry Cejudo is coaching 'The Korean Zombie' for his upcoming title fight

Since announcing his retirement from the UFC in May 2020, Henry Cejudo has taken up the role of an MMA coach. 'The Messenger' has been working with several elite fighters such as Jon Jones, Deiveson Figueiredo, Zhang Weili and Jiri Prochazka.

Cejudo is also training Chan Sung Jung aka 'The Korean Zombie' for his upcoming title fight against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 273.

Jung recently made an appearance on MMA journalist Ariel Helwani's show The MMA Hour. During his time there, the 34-year-old, with the help of his translator, spoke about his training experience with 'The Messenger' and how helpful Cejudo has been throughout the camp.

"He's been helping out so much. He's been at every practice, every team meeting that we have. He's actually doing sparring rounds," said 'The Korean Zombie [via translator].

Jung said that he was grateful for Cejudo's help and praised the former champ-champ's fight IQ.

