Devin Haney suggests George Kambosos Jr. rematch might not happen next

Devin Haney has implied that his next fight may not be against George Kambosos Jr. The American claimed that he will assess what other options he has before making a decision on his future.

Prior to fighting Kambosos Jr., Haney signed a two-fight deal with ESPN that included a rematch between the two in Australia. However, it now seems possible that Haney could battle a different opponent.

The American-born boxer defeated the Australian to become undisputed lightweight champion back in June at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.

'The Dream' was awarded a 12 round unanimous decision victory to extend his unbeaten record to 28-0. Haney used his phenomenal jab to nullify Kambosos Jr.'s offense and cruise to victory.

Watch the fight highlights of George Kambosos Jr. vs Devin Haney:

Here's what Devin Haney said in an interview with Fight Hype:

"We've got to see what's next. We don't know...We're weighing our options, possible, possibly not. We got to see what makes the most sense for me and my team... October I will be fighting, but we don't know yet...It just got to make sense for us to go back...I took the shorter end of the stick, I took less money. For me and my time to go over there against all odds, and we came out victorious."

Watch the full interview with Haney:

Devin Haney is open to fighting Vasyl Lomachenko

When asked about a potential bout with Vasyl Lomachenko, Haney stated that he would be open to sharing the ring with the former No.1-ranked pound-for-pound boxer. 'The Dream' expressed that he is always looking for the biggest fights.

"Of course I want to make the biggest fights happen, and I've been saying that for a while now...I'm standing on that...If it makes sense, the biggest fights, then lets do it."

Lomachenko has not fought since his bout against Richard Commey last December at Madison Square Garden. In the fight, the Ukrainian bounced back from his upset loss to Teofimo Lopez in 2020 by capturing an impressive 12-round points decision.

Watch the fight highlights of Lomachenko vs. Commey:

Following this win, Lomachenko returned to Ukraine to aid his country against the Russian invasion. Regardless, 'Loma' has recently stated that he would like to fight in October. Therefore, a bout with Haney for the undisputed crown at 135 pounds is plausible.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside



The 34-year-old Ukrainian joined a territorial defense battalion during the first month of the Russian invasion in Feb. Former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko would like to return to the ring as soon as Oct., Top Rank president Todd DuBoef told @bokamotoESPN The 34-year-old Ukrainian joined a territorial defense battalion during the first month of the Russian invasion in Feb. Former three-division world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko would like to return to the ring as soon as Oct., Top Rank president Todd DuBoef told @bokamotoESPN.The 34-year-old Ukrainian joined a territorial defense battalion during the first month of the Russian invasion in Feb. https://t.co/j7a3G4UqW7

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far