Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 announced for October 15 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne 

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. 2 has been officially confirmed for October 15 at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. The rematch announcement comes just 2 months after their first fight at the Marvel Stadium on June 5.

The fight saw Devin Haney get crowned as the Undisputed Lightweight Champion, although many argue there is still another belt in the division. Gervonta Davis currently holds the WBA (Regular) Lightweight title, which is the only other title in the division.

Haney had agreed to fight Kambosos Jr. in a rematch in Australia itself after 'Ferocious' lost in their first fight. In a recent post on Twitter, 'The Dream' announced the rematch:

"A MAN OF MY WORD! October 15th won’t be any different!"

Devin Haney will defend his titles for the first time as the Unified Lightweight Champion. Kambosos Jr., on the other hand, will look to regain his former glory. In his first fight against 'The Dream,' he had the opportunity to defend his titles in front of a homecrowd for the first time, but the Aussie got outclassed by Haney.

The winner of the fight will face former Unified Lightweight Champion Vasiliy Lomachenko later this year or early next year.

Devin Haney congratulates Oleksandr Usyk on his win over Anthony Joshua

Haney recently congratulated Oleksandr Usyk on his win over Anthony Joshua at the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian Usyk returned from months of fighting a war against Russia to defend his Unified Heavyweight World titles against the Brit. Although the second fight was closely contested, 'The Cat' proved to be too fast, too sharp, and too smart for 'AJ' to outmaneuver.

'The Dream' was watching the fight live and commenting on Twitter. After the fight, he congratulated the Ukrainian on his win:

"Respect to Usyk… came out the war defended his belts & country."

Haney showed respect to the Ukrainian for coming back from defending his country in the war, to defending his Heavyweight titles. Usyk will now look to fight Tyson Fury in an undisputed Heavyweight Title fight.

