Did Anderson Silva take steroids?

Anderson Silva is one of the greatest mixed martial artists in the history of the sport. The Brazilian has etched his name into the UFC and MMA history books with his dominant career as a middleweight champion. 'The Spider' has stayed away from controversy for most of his career and is known for being one of the nicest and most humble fighters in the MMA world.

However, towards the end of his MMA days, his career was marred by multiple doping issues. Back in 2015, before his fight against Nate Diaz at UFC 183, a drug test came back positive for anabolic steroids. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) suspended him for a year because of the positive drug test. Prior to this, in January 2014, he failed anti-doping tests conducted on two different occasions by NSAC.

In October 2017, he tested positive for a synthetic testosterone and diuretic. Following his multiple failed drug tests, the former UFC Champion came out with a statement saying:

"Because maybe the supplement I used was contaminated, I don’t know. I’m just waiting. Obviously, if I took these steroids I’m stupid, because I’m too oId. I’m not starting my career, I’m finishing it."

In October 2020, after a string of losses against the likes of Israel Adesanya, Jared Cannonier and Uriah Hall, he decided to retire from the sport. Shortly after announcing his retirement, he decided to take his striking skills to boxing.

Anderson Silva on why he does not trash talk his opponents

Anderson Silva is known for being a class act in and out of the ring. The Brazilian does not indulge in trash talk of any kind. Although he is known for showboating in the octagon, that's as far as it goes. In a recent podcast with the Nelk Boys, the former UFC middleweight champion revealed why he does not like to trash talk his opponnents:

"When I talk, I go talk one time and the guys try to push me for I talk a lot of s**t and I don't talk nothing."

Anderson Silva then revealed that although he does not talk trash in front of the cameras, he once spoke to Chael Sonnen and Dana White on call and promised to "Kill this mother****er" and everyone was shocked to hear him talk like that.

