Did Evander Holyfield also lose his multi-million boxing fortune like Mike Tyson? 

Back in 2012, Evander Holyfield was called broke and bankrupt by The Independent even though he had earned a whopping $513 million during his boxing career.

Following his defeat against Vitor Belfort in a Triller headliner back in September 2021, Holyfield stated that he would be interested in making a trilogy fight with Mike Tyson.

Ade Odalipo gave his opinion on the matter following Holyfield's loss:

"It was honestly a farce and it is going to continue. Evander Holyfield has come out now and said he is okay [after his knockout loss to Belfort] and that he wants to fight Mike Tyson, what is going on. Did you not make $400 million in your career, is that all gone? Have you just squandered all your money? Absolute nonsense."

As many know, Mike Tyson went broke by spending his fortune on luxurious items rather than gameplanning how best to conserve his money so it would stretch out long term. He bought multiple expensive houses, exotic cars, and even had his famous pet tigers. He was forced to file for bankruptcy in 2003.

The pair were scheduled to fight in a trilogy in May 2021, but it was canceled and has yet to be rescheduled. Fans have criticized seeing older boxers get back into the ring and risk their heath and wellbeing for money and views. Many viewers, like Odalipo, have wondered if financial duress is the root cause.

In 2008, Holyfield was forced to sell his 109 room mansion due to financial difficulties. It was then bought by Rick Ross for $5.8 million. In addition, Holyfield has gone through three divorces and some failed business adventures, not to mention having to pay child support payments.

Now that he has stepped back into the ring for exhibitons, fans wonder if he is still suffering from these difficulties.

Evander Holyfield recently posted this to his Instagram:

Son of Evander Holyfield has 9-1 professional boxing record

Evander Holyfield’s son, Evan, has followed in his father's footsteps and taken up boxing. As a professional, he has a 9-1 record with 6 knockouts at light middleweight.

Nicknamed 'Yung Holy', he made his professional debut in November, 2019, on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Sergey Kovalev at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada. He won by technical knockout against his opponent Nick Winstead only 16 seconds into the first round of their bout.

A few of his other opponents include Henry Mendez, Travis Nero, Dylan Carlson, Donnis Reed, Nicholas Compton, and Agustin Cicero.

Evan Holyfield added this to his Instagram:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far