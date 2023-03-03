Did Floyd Mayweather Jr. get a beard transplant? Professional plastic surgeon reacts to rumors

Yes, Floyd Mayweather Jr. has undergone a beard transplant.

During his gold-laden boxing career, Mayweather Jr. transitioned to multiple weight classes and left as a champion in every division. As famous as he is for his in-ring accomplishments, 'Money' is also known for his health and lifestyle. He notably still competes in exhibition bouts, despite being 46 years old.

Back in 2021, Mayweather Jr. took the internet by storm, showing a picture of himself with a rather full beard. While he did not confirm the news of undergoing a beard transplant himself, plastic surgeon Dr. Gary Linkov shed some light on the matter.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel back in 2021, Dr. Linkov said:

“This much hair for the beard could easily take up like 1400, probably closer to 1800 grafts. And then, depending, I can’t see the full head, depending how much hair he [Floyd Mayweather] needed here, you’re looking at probably at least another thousand if you just did into the frontal area.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr. reacts to the low turnout of the crowd in his exhibition against Aaron Chalmers

Floyd Mayweathe Jr. made his return to the boxing ring this past weekend against former MMA fighter and reality TV star Aaron Chalmers.

As one would expect, the bout itself was rather one-sided and dominated by 'Money' for the majority of the eight rounds. As far as the event goes, it seems to have been a failure overall.

The event took place at the O2 Arena in London and while a huge turnout was expected for Mayweather Jr.'s first fight in the UK, it was anything but that and the arena was rather empty. At the post-fight press conference, Mayweather Jr. reacted to the same:

“We did this in one month – not even four weeks. I think the tickets should’ve gone on sale a lot faster. My new team is still learning... It’s not their fault. It’s just when we fight in the US, as soon as we announce the fight, tickets are on sale. Here, we announced the fight and the tickets didn’t go on sale until a week or two later."

