Dillon Danis understands why Jake Paul wants to fight "literally garbage" Tommy Fury 

Dillon Danis recently offered his take on why Jake Paul accepted a fight against Tommy Fury before it ultimately fell through last December. Taking to social media, the Bellator fighter labeled Fury as "literally garbage" and attempted to justify the statement by pointing out the relatively low level of competition Paul is accustomed to fighting.

Here's what Danis wrote on Twitter:

"Tommy fury is literally garbage [laughing emoji] shows why Jake Paul wanted to fight him"

Dillon Danis @dillondanis shows why jake paul wanted to fight him tommy fury is literally garbageshows why jake paul wanted to fight him tommy fury is literally garbage 😂 shows why jake paul wanted to fight him

Tommy Fury, the younger brother of WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, was viewed as a big step up in competition for the Cleveland native. He is the only professional boxer that 'The Problem Child' was slated to fight (last December) before Fury was forced to withdraw with a broken rib and a bacterial chest infection.

Tommy Fury still wants to fight Jake Paul

Tommy Fury is still eyeing a fight against Paul after their originally planned bout failed to materialize. The 22-year-old boxer recently extended his undefeated record to 8-0 with a points win over Daniel Bocianski on the undercard of Tyson Fury's heavyweight title clash with Dillian Whyte.

Following the victory, Fury issued a fresh challenge to the YouTuber turned boxer. Speaking to BT Sport, 'TNT' said:

"This should have been done a long time ago in December and if you want it, I'm here and I'm ready for you. I'll cut you and chop you to bits just like I did there. Get the contract signed, you bum! Let's get it done once and for all. That lad in there [Bocianski] would have killed Paul on the spot, that lad is a true professional. He was cut to bits, still in there giving me everything that he had. He'd slap Jake Paul and it would be over. Jake Paul, I'm going to end your career. You're a bum and you're no good. Let's get this fight done and get this settled."

Watch Tommy Fury's full interview with BT Sport below:

Paul and Fury were originally set to square off in the main event of the former YouTube star’s most recent pay-per-view event in December 2021. After Fury was forced to pull out of the contest, the fight was offered to former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The bout ended with Paul scoring a brutal knockout of his opponent in the sixth round.

Edited by Aziel Karthak