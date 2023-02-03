Dmitry Bivol could miss out on Artur Beterbiev match because of ban on Russian athletes

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev have a major hurdle preventing them from fighting.

The Russian has been out of action since his decision victory over Gilberto Ramirez in November. With the win, Bivol retained his WBA (Super) light-heavyweight gold and moved one step closer to a clash with his fellow champion.

For his part, Beterbiev defeated Anthony Yarde by stoppage in an early 'Fight of the Year' contender last month. With that in mind, the two light-heavyweight champions have an open schedule, and fans hope to see them collide later this year.

That still might be the case, as there's time for the two to be booked. However, there is a major hurdle preventing the fight from happening, and it's the WBC. Last year, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the council announced they wouldn't sanction Russian fighters.

Both Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev are Russian. However, the latter switched his citizenship to Canada, which is why he was able to defend his title against Yarde earlier this month. However, Bivol has not done so.

As reported by TalkSport's Michael Benson, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has stated that the ban is still in effect. However, a fight between Beterbiev and Bivol could be made if the latter requested an exemption.

See Benson's tweet about the WBC below:

Bob Arum gives update on Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev

Bob Arum has said that Dmitry Bivol vs. Artur Beterbiev might be moved to 2024.

While the two light-heavyweight champions are hoping to fight later this year, as is the case in boxing, there are hurdles. The WBC's current sanctions on Russian fighters are a big one, but it's not the only one.

Another major issue is that the WBA (Super) light-heavyweight titleholder still has business with Canelo Alvarez. Bivol defeated the Mexican superstar by decision last May, and there was quick talk of a rematch.

As of now, the rematch is yet to be scheduled but could happen as soon as this summer. In an interview with Boxing UK, Bob Arum, who promotes Dmitry Bivol, admitted his rematch with Canelo Alvarez could delay a clash with Artur Beterbiev.

He stated:

“Yeah I think so. But we gotta be realistic. I think Bivol is looking first to fight Canelo Alvarez, a much bigger financial fight for him. So if that fight happens, Bivol and Beterbiev won’t be until next year. If the Canelo fight doesn't happen, then maybe we can do Beterbiev and Bivol this year.”

Watch his comments (1:30):

