Don King gets criticized for the empty seats in the Daniel Dubois vs Trevor Bryan fight

Daniel Dubois put his hands on the WBA (Regular) Heavyweight World Title by knocking out Trevor Bryan in round four of their recent main-event clash. It was one of the finest performances in Dubois’ career as he took out the formerly unbeaten world champion. However, reporter Ariel Helwani didn’t seem pleased with the entire event.

Although he appreciated Dubois’ highlight-reel KO win, the reporter believes ‘Dynamite’ deserved better treatment than what he received from the promoter. The Dubois vs. Bryan fight took place at the Casino Miami Jai Alai in Florida and was headed by Don King Promotions.

It seems Don King failed to promote the fight to the fullest. Dubois, a Brit prodigy, flew down to the United States, which was his second pro-fight in the country. However, he seemingly came across several empty seats in the arena during his fight. Ariel Helwani took to social media to point it out and wrote:

“This was the crowd right before the main event for the Don King event in Miami. Dubois deserves better than this.”

Well, ‘Dynamite’ did what he had to do. He landed a big knockout win under his name and went straight for the big shots in the division. After the win, Daniel Dubois expressed his interest in fighting Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker.

Watch Dubois' KO win over Bryan below:

Daniel Dubois needs to become a popular name in the USA

Besides his in-ring skills, Dubois perhaps needs to make himself a more marketable fighter. The status of his recent showdown might be something to worry about. However, the event clashed with Top Rank’s Edgar Berlanga vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo card. There’s no denying that Dubois vs. Bruan could have done better business without a clash with Top Rank.

Now a world champion, Dubois is taking the proper steps in his career. At just 24 years of age, he is a legitimate threat to all the other heavyweights. While it will demand a lot more from ‘Dynamite’ himself, the entire scenario of the weight class got interesting with Dubois’ win. There's a young, hard-hitting world champion in the division at the moment, and fight fans will eagerly await the future.

