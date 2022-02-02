"While you chase your dream, I manifest it!" - Teofimo Lopez sends out message from home nation of Honduras

Teofimo Lopez has sent a strong message to his fans on Twitter. Lopez was in Honduras for the inauguration of its first female president. Xiomara Castro was integrated as president in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras. Being a prominent figure and a citizen of Honduras, Lopez was on stage during the ceremony to show his support for his country and its new president.

Teofimo Lopez @TeofimoLopez



La Casa Del la Presidenta To Hell with Circumstances, I create Opportunities! - @brucelee La Casa Del la Presidenta To Hell with Circumstances, I create Opportunities! - @brucelee La Casa Del la Presidenta 🇭🇳 https://t.co/BZVK9kWtWU

'The Takeover' posted photos on his Twitter from his visit to Tegucigalpa. He penned a message for his followers alongside a picture of him onstage carrying the Honduran flag:

"While you chase your dream, I manifest it! LETS GOOOOOO!"

Take a look at his tweet:

Teofimo Lopez @TeofimoLopez ‍ While you chase your dream, I manifest it! LETS GOOOOOO! While you chase your dream, I manifest it! LETS GOOOOOO! ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/c2qxnFUb3s

Lopez had quite an eventful 2021. He fought just once, against George Kambosos Jr. After their fight was postponed a barely believable six times, the pair finally fought in November 2021. In what was supposed to be a routine title defense for Lopez, Kambosos Jr. pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the year with a split decision victory.

It was later revealed that Lopez fought through a small tear in his esophagus, which made it very hard for him to breathe. Doctors said that Lopez was lucky to be alive after fighting through the condition. Now that he has that fight out of the way, the Honduran is looking to move up in weight and take his skills to another division.

Top Rank targets a fight between Teofimo Lopez and Arnold Barboza Jr.

With the former unified lightweight champion looking to make his 140-pound debut, Top Rank has found the perfect fight for Lopez. Following his split decision loss to George Kambosos Jr., Lopez made it very clear that he was moving up to 140 pounds. He feels that junior welterweight is a much more natural weight class for him. Teofimo Lopez is aiming to become champion again in his new division.

ESPN Ringside @ESPNRingside Top Rank is exploring the possibility of a 140-pound bout between Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr., sources tell @MikeCoppinger Top Rank is exploring the possibility of a 140-pound bout between Teofimo Lopez vs. Arnold Barboza Jr., sources tell @MikeCoppinger. https://t.co/nbvIPv4TQ1

Also Read Article Continues below

According to ESPN, Teofimo Lopez's rumored opponent Arnold Barboza Jr. is one of the top 10 fighters at 140 pounds. It would be the perfect bout for Lopez to test himself out against a proven fighter. If he wins, it would help him stake a claim for a title shot against the champ in the division, Josh Taylor.

Edited by Aziel Karthak

LIVE POLL Q. Can Teofimo Lopez reign supreme in the Light-Welterweight division? Yes No 0 votes so far