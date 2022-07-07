"Don't throw the penny's at me"- Billy Joe Saunders takes a dig at Eddie Hearn 

Billy Joe Saunders has taken a dig at Eddie Hearn for supposedly offering him little money to return to the ring.

Saunders last fought over 12 months ago against Canelo Alvarez at the AT&T Stadium In Arlington, Texas. Despite a competitive contest, the Brit retired in the 8th round after suffering a fractured eye socket. Saunders lost his WBO Super Middleweight Championship and his unbeaten record was broken.

Watch the fight highlights of Canelo vs Saunders:

Prior to his bout with Canelo, Billy Joe Saunders was seen by many as one of the best super middleweights in the world. Saunders was renowned for his boxing IQ, speed, and slick southpaw style. He notably defeated top-class opposition such as Chris Eubank Jr., Andy Lee and David Lemieux.

However, due to being so inactive, the Brit's stock has fallen once again and there have been no reports of a definite return for the former champion.

Here's what Saunders said in a recent story on Instagram:

"Eddie Hearn, don't throw the penny's at me plz."

Saunders' dig against Eddie Hearn on Instagram

Will Billy Joe Saunders return to the ring?

Billy Joe Saunders is reportedly back in the gym and sparring, so it is plausible that he could fight in late 2022.

The former two-division world champion expressed in his most recent interview that he would be open to a rematch with his long-term rival Eubank Jr. Despite his extensive time off and reported weight gain, Saunders believes he can easily beat the 'Next Gen' boxer.

"Do I think I can do the weight comfortably? It doesn't matter if I can do it comfortable or not with him. I could do it half dead and still beat him... That won't be the issue. I wouldn't care if it was at twelve stone, thirteen stone, eleven stone six, he hasn't got what it takes to beat me. He will box when I'm ready... He hasn't really done anything in the game apart from his dad's name."

Listen to the full interview:

With Eubank Jr. still not having an opponent for his next bout, a fight between the two Brits is possible and could potentially excite the fans. However, it is likely that Saunders will take a tune-up fight first to shake off his ring rust before stepping into the ring with any noteworthy challengers.

