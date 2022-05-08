Ebanie Bridges has problems purchasing the Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol PPV on DAZN

Ebanie Bridges asked her fans on Twitter how she could watch the fight tonight between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. Bridges is based in the UK and will be able to watch the bout on the DAZN app as part of her subscription, but she could not figure out how to purchase the pay-per-view through the app.

Bridges is based in the UK and will be able to watch the bout on the DAZN app as part of her subscription, but she could not figure out how to purchase the pay-per-view through the app.

Alvarez will fight Bivol for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. The pound-for-pound king will attempt to add to his legacy by becoming the first man to defeat the Russian and claim another title at 175lbs.

Despite being an accomplished amateur boxer and defeating the likes of Joe Smith Jr, Sullivan Barrera, and Jean Pasca, Bivol is listed as the clear underdog.

The weigh-in took place last night and Bivol looked by far the larger man on the scales. It remains to be seen if he can impose his physical strength, size, and height on Canelo Alvarez to get the victory.

Watch the weigh-in between Canelo and Bivol on Seconds Out:

What time is Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol?

According to Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith, Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol are likely to make their ring walks at 4:15 a.m. UK time. The main event will start at around 8:15 p.m. in the US. However, these times are subject to change depending on the undercard bouts.

According to Matchroom Boxing CEO Frank Smith, Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol are likely to make their ring walks at 4:15 a.m. UK time. The main event will start at around 8:15 p.m. in the US. However, these times are subject to change depending on the undercard bouts.

The co-feature is a heavyweight fight between Zhilei Zhang and Scott Alexander. Zhang was initially meant to face Filip Hrgovic in an IBF Final Eliminator. However, Hrgovic recently withdrew from the fight due to the passing of his father a few weeks ago.

Highly touted prospect Shakhram Giyasov is also on the undercard against his toughest opponent to date on paper, Christian Gomez. The Uzbekistani boxer will have a phenomenal opportunity to show why he is currently undefeated.

There may be a few knockouts in the undercard fights, leading to the main event starting earlier. Regardless, Alvarez vs. Bivol is a massive event for boxing and worth tuning in to watch.

