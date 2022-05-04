"It doesn't work like this" - Ebanie Bridges slams Jake Paul's "casual" take on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Jake Paul's take on Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's classic has been blasted by Ebanie Bridges.

'KT' and 'The Real Deal' squared off last Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. Hailed as the biggest women's boxing match of all time, the fight lived up to the hype. The bout had a ferocious pace that ended with Taylor picking up a win via split decision.

Paul, who is Serrano's promoter, has been blasting the decision since the bout ended. While he initially labeled the fight could've been a draw, he's since blasted the fight as a robbery on social media. Now, one of female boxing's biggest stars has taken time to respond.

Ebanie Bridges knows her way around the ring as the reigning IBF Female Bantamweight Champion. On social media, she responded to Paul noting that Serrano landed more strikes than Taylor during their bout. 'The Blonde Bomber' wrote:

"Ahh no Jake,I’m sorry but it don’t work like this…if boxing was just judged on total punches landed at end of fight we wudnt need judges, just a tally. This post shows how little u know about boxing & I actually like wat ur doin for womens boxing,but no this post is casual asf"

See Ebanie Bridges' response to Jake Paul below:

Men lie. Women lie. Numbers don't.

Tony Bellew discusses Jake Paul's take on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

Ebanie Bridges isn't alone with her disagreement with Jake Paul's take on Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano.

Former cruiserweight Tony Bellew also discussed the fight between 'KT' and 'The Real Deal'. 'Bomber', who previously appeared to have had beef with 'The Problem Child', discussed the fight in a recent interview with talkSPORT. It's safe to say that he didn't side with Paul.

Bellew didn't opine on who he believes won the fight. However, he said that Paul doesn't know much about boxing because of his take. Bellew noted that the stats are irrelevant because not every strike is equal.

The 39-year-old said:

“He’s made her relevant and massively known, but that’s where his achievements end, with Serrano. When it comes to boxing, you can throw 1,000 punches, all landing, then take one which knocks you out. It’s irrelevant what stats say. Taylor landed a really good amount of shots, Serrano throws a lot of punches but not all of them land."

See Tony Bellew's interview with talkSPORT below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



talksport.com/sport/boxing/1… Full @talkSPORT story as Tony Bellew explains what happened when he bumped into Jake Paul. Full @talkSPORT story as Tony Bellew explains what happened when he bumped into Jake Paul.talksport.com/sport/boxing/1…

