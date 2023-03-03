Eddie Hearn admits he's uninterested in signing Adrien Broner due to former champion's asking price

When it comes to Adrien Broner, it's all about price and value according to Eddie Hearn.

'The Problem' is now once again back on the hunt for a new promoter. Late last year, the former four-weight champion left Showtime Boxing in favor of BLK Prime. The upstart promotion had recently signed Terence Crawford, and seemed intent on making a splash in the sport.

However, as the promotion has learned over the last three months, if promoting was easy everyone would do it. Broner was slated to headline a BLK Prime pay-per-view last month, but his return was canceled after having three opponents pull out.

Following the cancelation of his return event, Adrien Broner parted ways with BLK Prime. While some are surely interested in the former champion, don't expect Matchroom Boxing to be bidding for his services.

During a recent appearance on The DAZN Boxing Show, Eddie Hearn discussed the possibility of signing Broner. The promoter seemed disinterested in the possibility, stating:

“I’ve had three or four messages from the last week to get me to work with Adrien Broner. He has value. He’s still a good fighter. But I just feel there’s a price and there’s a value and it’s probably not one that Adrien would agree with. I think he would struggle to accept that. Obviously, he's made a lot of money, he’s been involved in some big fights, but he’s not the draw that he once was. He’ll always be a draw because he’s got a great story. “

See his comments below:

Ray Jackson @RayJack97010720 Eddie Hearn gives his thoughts on free agent Adrien Broner on the AK and Barak show... #Boxing Eddie Hearn gives his thoughts on free agent Adrien Broner on the AK and Barak show... #Boxing https://t.co/3K1qj3csvH

Adrien Broner discusses split from BLK Prime

Adrien Broner had no beef with BLK Prime, but he had to go.

The stint with the upstart promotion will likely go down as one of the strangest of his career. He signed with the company late last year, with Broner stating he was expecting to make millions in 2023.

Maybe the millions that the former champion meant were canceled fights. Since signing with BLK Prime, Broner has had three different canceled returns. After the final one, his return to the ring was formally postponed until April.

Earlier this week, Adrien Broner discussed his split and stated it had to do with issues finding an opponent. However, the former champion was quick to state that he had no issues with the promotion.

He stated:

“There is no bad blood. They just couldn't deliver everything that I needed at this point of my career... I'm ready to fight, so hit me up man. Hit me up. AB is a free agent man. Let's do this. Like I said, I am ready to fight today anybody. Anybody can get it. The can man is back.”

Poll : 0 votes