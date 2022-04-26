"Need to take care of Usyk first"- Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua can beat Tyson Fury 

Matchroom boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has suggested that Anthony Joshua could beat Tyson Fury.

The potential matchup between 'AJ' and Fury has always attracted a lot of eyeballs and is billed as potentially the biggest heavyweight fight ever. However, that has not come to frution yet. While Joshua's recent run of form has made him a considerable underdog in a potential bout against 'The Gypsy King', Eddie Hearn has quite an interesting take on this.

The Matchroom boxing promoter recently hosted a Q&A session on his Instagram. A fan asked him for his opinion on whether Joshua could beat Tyson Fury, to which Eddie Hearn said:

"Always believed he can. Need to take care of Usyk first!"

Check out Eddie Hearn's response below:

Eddie Hearn reveals Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 will most likely happen on July 23

Anthony Joshua has been gearing up for a rematch against Oleksandr Usyk for a while now. While there hasn't been any confirmation as to when the two will cross paths inside the squared circle again, Eddie Hearn has given a potential date for the highly anticipated rematch.

During a recent episode of the DAZN Boxing Show, the Matchroom boxing promoter revealed that July 23 is the front runner right now. He further suggested that the UK and the Middle East are most likely to host the fight and not the United States, he said:

“We’re gonna be in July, July 23 is obviously a date that has been bandied around, probably the front runner right now, that date. We’re in final negotiations with a number of sites in the Middle East and the UK. America, I don’t think this is going to take place. I’d like to be in a position, fight week for Canelo [vs. Bivol], we can give you some news.”

With the fight date for Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 seemingly confirmed, it will be interesting to see whether 'AJ' can avenge his loss to the Ukrainian and get his hands on the heavyweight titles yet again.

