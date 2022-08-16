Eddie Hearn dubs Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury as the 'biggest fight in boxing' but prioritizes Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn for now

In an interview with iD Boxing, Eddie Hearn discussed the potential for Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury. Talking about a potential matchup between 'AJ' and 'The Gypsy King', Hearn stated:

"That's not just the biggest fight this year, that's the biggest fight in the history of boxing if 'AJ' wins [Joshua vs. Usyk] on Saturday."

Many fans have been theorizing that Tyson Fury's 'retirement' will be short-lived. Fury previously backtracked on his April retirement announcement to call out Derek Chisora, when the move didn't play out well for him, he re-annouced that he was leaving boxing on his birthday- but Fury is yet to relinquish his WBC Championship status.

Many believe he is waiting to see who the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 rematch will be before making his final decision. Either way, he will need to be sure by August 26, as WBC has ordered Fury to reach a conclusive decision by then.

If Joshua defeats current champion Oleksandr Usyk, a subsequent "Fury vs. Joshua" fight could potentially break all-time viewership records. However, Hearn is more focused on promoting a fight that has already been made:

"Right now Eubank-Benn is by far the biggest fight, I've never seen anything like it."

In the 90s, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn were engaged in a fierce rivalry. They fought twice- the first went to Eubank when he TKO'd Ben, and the second was an exhilarating draw hosted at Old Trafford where 42000 spectators had invaded the venue.

At the conclusion of the second fight, Order of the British Empire recipient and commentator Reg Guttridge hailed the boxers as 'magnificent warriors.'

Eubank-Benn rivalry has been passed down to the respective sons, and Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn will finally get the chance to punch their grudges out in the ring. The match is set for Saturday, October 8 at the O2 Arena in London, England. It will be available to stream on DAZN.

Watch Eddie Hearn's interview here:

Anthony Joshua predicts victory on Saturday

Anthony Joshua is confident ahead of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk. In their last match, Joshua fell behind on the scorecards and lost the decision. Since then, he has switched out his cornermen, citing the reason that they did not tell him the hard truth when he lost round after round versus Usyk. He is now training with Robert Garcia.

Now, only days away from the rematch, Anthony Joshua predicts victory. He spoke with SkySports and stated:

"I don't care how good he is, my competitive spirit will overcome all obstacles. I wanted to outbox my opponent [in the first fight] and on Saturday I want to smash my opponent."

Hearn posted this picture of him and Joshua to his Instagram, captioned #andthenew:

