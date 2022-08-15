Is Tyson Fury still the WBC Heavyweight champion? 

Tyson Fury, the prolific heavyweight boxer, has been constantly making boxing headlines even after announcing retirement. “The Gypsy King” has been notorious for his social media call-outs, which have ranged from an Icelandic strongman to former foes.

TYSON FURY @Tyson_Fury MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY… MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS IV FINALY DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage. HEARS A FEW WHO MADE IS SPECIAL ALONG THE WAY… https://t.co/jNeF1CbBqm

On his birthday, the 34-year-old took to Twitter to reaffirm his retirement. Fury also vacated his Ring magazine heavyweight title, doing so. However, he hasn’t vacated the WBC title as of now. Hence, the fight between the two premier heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will be for all the major heavyweight titles except Fury’s WBC title.

Mauricio Sulaiman @wbcmoro Just finished a touching video conference with @Tyson_Fury who has confirmed his official retirement from boxing . We fully support his decision which is a dream for anyone to retire undefeated and as WBC champion of the world. @WBCBoxing will prepare a special farewell event soon Just finished a touching video conference with @Tyson_Fury who has confirmed his official retirement from boxing . We fully support his decision which is a dream for anyone to retire undefeated and as WBC champion of the world.@WBCBoxing will prepare a special farewell event soon https://t.co/2SgCRILldl

This may not be the case for too long. The WBC has given Tyson Fury a deadline to vacate the belt. He has until August 26 to confirm his retirement and vacate the belt. Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of WBC, recently announced:

“We will wait until August 26. That is our deadline to have a formal confirmation of their final decision. We have no rush. He has been a big hero inside the ring and out of it.”

Tyson Fury's journey to claim WBC gold

WBC’s heavyweight crown is one of the most coveted titles a boxer can aspire to win in their career. During his storied career, Tyson Fury first won the heavyweight crown when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko in a gruelling unanimous decision back in 2015. The fight earned him the WBA (Super), IBR, WBO, IBO, and The Ring heavyweight titles.

Fury then took a three-year hiatus from the sport, giving up his titles. Returning in 2018, Fury quickly rose from the ranks and challenged Deontay Wilder for the WBC Heavyweight Title by December of the same year.

The fight ended with a draw, but many critics agreed that the boxer edged Wilder for the decision for the WBC title.

The pair met again in the ring two years later. This time around, Fury sealed the deal in the 7th round. ‘The Gypsy King’ knocked out Wilder to claim the WBC title, a first for his career. Fury then defeated Wilder again in the trilogy fight.

In 2021, he was ordered by the WBC President to defend his WBC title against mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte. Tyson Fury finished Whyte in the 6th round, defending his titles for the second time. He called it a career after the Whyte victory.

Upon retirement, Fury announced that he didn’t intend to give up on his titles for a year.

“I have got 12 months and I’m keeping hold of my belt that I work hard, for as long as I can. I’m not holding this division up because I own it. This is my division; I own this division. I’m not playing. I’m holding onto the WBC belt. I’m holding that Ring Magazine [belt]. I’m holding that Lineal Championship for at least for another year,” he said during an interview with talkSport.

