Eddie Hearn doesn't mind the ongoing Ryan Garcia-Canelo Alvarez feud: "He's just going to tell you what he's feeling"

Eddie Hearn doesn't really care too much about the feud between Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia.

The two superstars have been going back and forth over the last few months. While they were once training partners who seemed to be great friends, they're now engaged in an intense feud and rivalry, stemming from Garcia exiting Alvarez's gym.

'KingRy' stated that the gym switch was to get better one-on-one and get more focus from coaches. Alvarez has gone right back at the young prospect, stating that he's ungrateful for the help he's received from former head coach Eddy Reynoso.

Furthermore, the two have also picked against each other in their upcoming matchups. Alvarez will face Gennadiy Golovkin in their trilogy fight in September. Meanwhile, Garcia is set for a showdown with Javier Fortuna later this month.

Now, Alvarez's manager Eddie Hearn has commented on the ongoing beef. On The DAZN Boxing Show, the head of Matchroom Boxing made it clear that he doesn't really care about the beef. Hearn stated:

“Ryan keeps putting a few digs in, and which Canelo Alvarez is going to respond to because again, another thing with Canelo Alvarez is he doesn't really care what he says. He’s just going to tell you what he’s feeling. You have to respect that. We’ve seen it in the GGG press conferences."

Read Eddie Hearn's interview with DAZN below:

Eddy Reynoso comments on Canelo Alvarez's comments about Ryan Garcia

Coach Eddy Reynoso doesn't entirely agree with Canelo Alvarez's comments about Ryan Garcia.

The crux of the beef between the two superstars revolves around 'KingRy' leaving the gym earlier this year. Following that, Alvarez stated that the young prospect is undisciplined and ungrateful for what Eddy Reynoso did for him.

It seems that the coach may not entirely agree with all of that. Reynoso commented on what Alvarez stated about Garcia in an interview with FightHype. There, the boxing coach stated that 'KingRy' is undefeated, and that should answer questions about his motivational status.

In the interview, Reynoso stated:

"Facts speak. He's had more than 30 fights and he's won. It's because he's in the gym. But people start to talk if he's disciplined or undisciplined. At the end of day he's undefeated, won all of his fights and that talks if he's disciplined or not."

Watch Eddy Reynoso's interview with FightHype below:

