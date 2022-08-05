Eddie Hearn gives update on 'the biggest fight in British boxing' Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

The rumblings of a potential matchup between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. continue in the background for a clash on October 8. However, due to the magnitude of the showdown, the negotiations are taking time to fulfill.

Benn's promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed the latest updates on the current standings of the negotiations, but has stated that nothing is complete yet. While doing an interview with iFL TV, Hearn said:

"There are ongoing talks between myself and Kalle Sauerland [Eubank's promoter] to make this fight. It's the biggest fight in British boxing, probably outside of [Tyson] Fury against 'AJ' [Anthony Joshua] and who knows? Even beyond that."

Hearn added:

"It's not an easy fight to make on many different levels, we have the date of October 8, that's Conor Benn's next fight date regardless of who it is, but we would like to make that fight and I think everybody realizes how big that fight is, but we'll see if it gets made."

The Matchroom Boxing promoter revealed that, due to Benn fighting in 9 weeks on Saturday, the decision for his next fight will be made in the next few days.

Watch Hearn's full interview here:

Eddie Hearn speaks on the rumored issues in negotiations for Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

There have been numerous rumors and speculations surrounding the delay of the fight that have reached the forefront of the media in recent weeks. Of course, the matchup is a huge event, which requires a lot of legalities and negotiations.

During Eddie Hearn's interview with iFL TV, he spoke on the issues with the ongoing talks behind the scenes:

"[The weight is] Not really an issue, but that's obviously something that has serious concerns on everybody's mind. We're not arguing over weight, we're not arguing over anything really. We're talking through stuff but it's a complicated fight. Firstly, it's two huge names. Secondly, you've got one guy coming up from welterweight, you've got one guy coming down from middleweight, where are they gonna meet? What's the rehydration?"

Benn will next perform in October and Hearn has already promised that his opponent will be a step up. So whether Eubank is his next opponent or not, his next outing will be hugely exciting.

View 'The Destroyer' in training camp here:

