Eddie Hearn recently met with Conor McGregor at the Irishman’s famed Dublin pub, The Black Forge Inn, to discuss a sponsorship deal that would help Katie Taylor fight at her dream venue – Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

The MMA superstar had an exchange with Eddie Hearn on Twitter earlier this month and said he would be happy to cover the $500k security bill for the Croke Park venue to ensure that Katie Taylor can fight at the stadium on her return to the ring.

Eddie Hearn @EddieHearn Let’s talk ☘️ Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at croke park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen. The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at croke park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen. Let’s talk☘️ twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… 🔥 Let’s talk 📞 ☘️ twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM…

Conor McGregor has been an ardent supporter of Katie Taylor, attending her fights and even congratulating the undefeated boxer after her victories in her locker room in the past. The former UFC two-division champion called ‘KT’ an "Irish hero" after her victory over Cindy Serrano at TD Garden in Boston in 2018.

Eddie Hearn gave an interview with RTE Radio and spoke about what was discussed in the meeting with McGregor and what could be on the horizon for Katie Taylor:

"There are a couple of phases to this. Number one, and the most important thing, is to bring Katie Taylor to Ireland. Number two, is to try and get her to fight at Croke Park."

Hearn added that Taylor’s next fight on May 20th could go down at the 3Arena, with her subsequent outing after that targeted for Croke Park:

"We talked about the numbers, cost, time-frame. The TV dates. We talked about the value also of fighting at the 3Arena. He has fought there himself, he said the atmosphere was unbelievable. I do think it's realistic for us that 20 May will be in the 3Arena. But I do think that a stadium fight will follow suit."

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano: The rematch

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 is officially confirmed for May 20th in Dublin, Ireland. Eddie Hearn and Conor McGregor’s meeting was specifically to ascertain the location for the highly anticipated rematch between the two female boxers.

Serrano v Cruz

The fight was announced after Amanda Serrano came through with a victory over Erika Cruz via unanimous decision to become the first undisputed champion in her country’s history. The fight was highly important for the Puerto Rican, as a rematch would only be made if she emerged victorious at Madison Square Garden.

The two fighters faced off in the ring after Serrano’s victory in New York, followed by Eddie Hearn announcing their rematch set for Ireland on May 20. Hearn announced:

“This rematch after one of the best fights we’ve ever seen on April 30th in the garden [Madison Square Garden] last year, the rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is on."

