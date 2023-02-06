Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 for the Undisputed Women’s Lightweight Championship has officially been announced for May 20th in Dublin, Ireland.

The announcement comes after Amanda Serrano beat Erika Cruz on Saturday to become the Undisputed Women’s Featherweight Champion via unanimous decision at the Hulu Theater inside Madison Square garden in a 10-round bout.

Shortly after the fight, Matchroom Boxing, who were co-promoters Serrano vs. Cruz ran a promotional video on the big screen for Taylor vs. Serrano 2. Taylor, who was in attendance, then joined Serrano in the ring to kick off promotions for the rematch.

Eddie Hearn, chairman of Matchroom Boxing, then gave a statement to officially announce the fight:

“The rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano is on".

The rematch is confirmed to take place in Dublin, the Irish boxer's ’homecoming' fight. The venue for the fight, however, has not been confirmed. Eddie Hearn discussed options for the venue in an interview on the Matchroom Boxing channel and named Croke Park and 3Arena as potential venues for the second meeting between the two champions of women’s boxing:

“We know there are obstacles there, whatever happens, Katie Taylor’s next fight will be in Ireland”.

Eddie Hearn and Conor Mcgregor team up to help book ‘dream’ venue for Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2

For many Irish athletes, competing at Croke Park is a lifelong dream. The stadium has the capacity to host approximately 90,000 people and is one of Europe’s most iconic sports venues. The same can be said for Katie Taylor, as it is one of the undefeated Irishwoman’s dreams to fight at the biggest stadium in Ireland.

Upon hearing that the extra security bill to stage the fight at the venue is allegedly £500k, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and offered to pay the bill to see the undisputed women's lightweight champion fight at Croke Park and sponsor the event.

Eddie Hearn @EddieHearn Let’s talk ☘️ Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at croke park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen. The extra security bill is 500k to have Katie Taylor fight at croke park? I will sponsor the event to see this happen. Let’s talk☘️ twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM… 🔥 Let’s talk 📞 ☘️ twitter.com/TheNotoriousMM…

Eddie Hearn, who promotes 'KT's fights, was quick to respond to McGregor’s offer and offered to open dialog with the Irish MMA superstar straight away about making it happen. Hearn spoke of the online interaction and potentially flying to Dublin to speak with the fighter to discuss the opportunity in an interview posted to the official Matchroom channel, where he said:

“I saw all the posts going backwards and forwards, smart marketing for Proper Twelve [McGregor’s whiskey brand] but also a passionate Irishman who loves Katie Taylor and wants to see her accomplish her dream, which is one, fight in Ireland, and two, to potentially do it at Croke Park. We’re gonna speak again this week, I may well fly to Ireland this week for a few meetings."

