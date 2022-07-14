"This is an impressive fight to take" - Eddie Hearn previews Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr.

Eddie Hearn has praised Jake Paul for fighting Hasim Rahman Jr.

'The Problem Child' and 'Gold Blooded' are set to face off next month at Madison Square Garden in New York. The bout comes as a short notice one, as Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury on that date instead.

However, 'TNT' ran into security clearance issues after getting to the United States. Hence, the YouTuber-turned-boxer tapped Rahman Jr. as the replacement. The move shocked most fans and pundits, given the massive difference in opponents.

While Fury is normally a light-heavyweight, Rahman Jr. has never fought below heavyweight. However, he will attempt to cut down in weight to face Paul next month in New York.

Beyond the weight difference, the heavyweight has nearly tripled the amount of pro fights as the YouTuber. Beyond the professional ranks, he reportedly had upwards of a hundred fights as an amateur. To add to the drama, Paul and Rahman Jr. are former sparring partners.

The decision to take the risky fight has been widely discussed. However, promoter Eddie Hearn believes that the YouTuber deserves praise for taking part in the contest. On The DAZN Boxing Show, the head of Matchroom Boxing stated:

"Let’s put into perspective so we can give Jake Paul credit. At this stage in Jake Paul’s career, this is an impressive fight to take. I give him respect for that, and I think there’s a bit of Jake Paul that wants to prove people wrong. That can be dangerous because you can think you’re better than what you are. It’s a dangerous fight, but I still think that he’s good for the game."

Will Jake Paul defeat Hasim Rahman Jr.?

As of now, Paul is a heavy favorite in his fight with Hasim Rahman Jr.

Betting odds aren't everything, however, they're generally a good indicator of how the public views a contest. As of now, 'The Problem Child' is expected to dispatch 'Gold Blooded' in their contest next month.

While Paul is receiving praise for taking the bout, it's a calculated move. While he's fighting a heavyweight, he's not fighting him at heavyweight. Rahman Jr. is expected to weigh 200 pounds on fight day and can't go above 210 pounds.

Furthermore, the YouTuber's camp has a lot of tape on the heavyweight, as they've trained with him on many occasions. While Paul is expected to beat Rahman Jr. next month, there's little doubt it's the biggest test of his career thus far.

