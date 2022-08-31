"I want to build a world tour" - Eddie Hearn on what's next for Anthony Joshua after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk 

Eddie Hearn has revealed plans for Anthony Joshua following his loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua fought the Ukrainian on August 20 at the Jeddah Superdome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in an attempt to become a three-time Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world. However, Usyk played spoilsport and outboxed the Brit to retain his titles.

In a recent interview with iFL TV, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn revealed his future plans for the former Unified Heavyweight Champion of the world:

"That's the most exciting thing about moving forward, now he can be in charge of his own career and his own destiny. We can fight who we want, where we want, when we want, be as active as we want, whilst we're building up to get AJ a shot at the world heavyweight title again. And that should be the most exciting thing for his career now."

Hearn added:

"You know, a chance to actually to be active and again, build a schedule. You know, I want to build a world tour, I wanna see AJ fight in London, in Beijing, in Australia, in the Middle East, in America and it's gonna be a lot of fun."

Eddie Hearn believes Anthony Joshua will build his way up to another shot at the world title. It will be intriguing to see who 'AJ' decides to fight next.

Vanguard Newspapers @vanguardngrnews I will become three-time champion — Anthony Joshua



Nigerian British boxer Anthony Joshua has said he would become a three-time champion despite loss to Oleksandr Usyk. I will become three-time champion — Anthony JoshuaNigerian British boxer Anthony Joshua has said he would become a three-time champion despite loss to Oleksandr Usyk. https://t.co/QNx6ktLeqf

Watch Hearn's interview below:

Robert Garcia reveals what Anthony Joshua said to Eddie Hearn immediately after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua's new trainer Robert Garcia has revealed what the Brit told Eddie Hearn in the dressing room immediately after his loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Garcia stated in an interview with Izquierdazo:

“Eddie Hearn entered the room to be with us, and one thing that I liked was that Anthony quickly told him that he wanted to fight again, and do it soon. He told Hearn that he wants to fight in November. Hearn replied that he can arrange a fight for December, not November."

Anthony Joshua insisted on getting back into the ring as early as possible as he did not want to be seen as a loser:

"But Anthony answered that he wants to fight as soon as possible, because he doesn’t want to be seen as a loser. He said that he wants to be back soon and win.”

Watch Robert Garcia talk about Joshua:

kingoflvgos @kingoflvgos

#AnthonyJoshua #Usyk #Matchroom #DAZN “…Anthony Joshua is still the biggest and most popular name in boxing. He tried his best, but sometimes it’s like that. AJ is gonna come back stronger. He’s only going to get better as time goes on”— Robert Garcia #Usyk Joshua2 #EddieHearn “…Anthony Joshua is still the biggest and most popular name in boxing. He tried his best, but sometimes it’s like that. AJ is gonna come back stronger. He’s only going to get better as time goes on”— Robert Garcia#AnthonyJoshua #UsykJoshua2 #EddieHearn #Usyk #Matchroom #DAZN https://t.co/nk1CXKjowk

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aziel Karthak