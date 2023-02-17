Eddie Hearn spoke out about the WBC’s decision to add the winner of Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury to the official WBC Rankings in the cruiserweight division.

The British boxing promoter gave an interview to ID Boxing where he spoke about WBC’s controversial decision, and said:

“Yeah I mean look- We live in a commercial world, I get it. The winner of that fight does not deserve to go in the top 15, there’s other fighters in the top 15 of other governing bodies that don’t deserve to be there and some that do. It is what it is.

Eddie Hearn even backtracked on his prediction of Jake Paul winning the highly anticipated bout against Tommy Fury, and added:

“I have no idea, I’m quite intrigued to watch because I think it’s just going to be a bit of a car crash but, good TV”.

Hearn had previously stated on the MMA Hour podcast with Ariel Helwani that he “worryingly” thinks that Jake Paul will be victorious against the younger Fury sibling, as he said that Tommy Fury is “unbelievably limited”.

Eddie Hearn says he’d agree to Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua now

Eddie Hearn has stated that if Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk cannot reach an agreement for their proposed April showdown for the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world, that he would agree to a bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. A bout between Fury and Joshua was being negotiated in 2022, after talks broke down Tyson Fury faced Derek Chisora for a third time.

Hearn, who has been Anthony Joshua’s promoter since his pro career began, spoke about making the all-British heavyweight showdown happen. He said in an interview with IFL TV:

“As a fight fan I hope I see the fight, but as I said yesterday- if they can’t make the fight we’d agree the AJ fight now, for the summer if he beats Jermaine Franklin on April the 1st”.

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk is expected to be signed for March/April in the next few days, while Anthony Joshua will face Jermaine Franklin on April 1 this year.

