Eddie Hearn sat down with Kugan Cassius of IFL TV yesterday for an interview where he recapped the highs and lows of 2022, spoke about Conor Benn's situation and discussed Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua.

The Matchroom sports chairman said that 'AJ' is doing a “full camp” for the first time in the US, with an American team, and will fight “three times this year” in 2023. Among those fights, a bout with Tyson Fury towards the end of the year was discussed as a possibility. Hearn said:

“I really hope AJ gets to fight Tyson Fury, I really do, because even from a completely selfish point of view If we don’t make that fight at some stage, I don’t feel like I would want to finish in boxing without making that fight. Personally, I really wanna make that fight and I know AJ really wants that fight”.

Fury had claimed late last year that Anthony Joshua was "scared to fight him" and that he can “never redeem himself” until he fights him after talks for the bout broke down earlier in 2022, quoted in an iFL TV interview saying:

“One, I think he’s a shithouse. I’ll say that to his face, two, he’s got no courage to fight me. And three, he’s a failure and a let-down to this country. Until he steps in the ring with The Gyspy King (himself) he can never ever redeem himself”

Check out the full interview below:

When will Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua happen?

Should ‘The Gypsy King’ defeat Oleksandr Usyk in their proposed dndisputed heavyweight title fight in March, that would open up possibilities for Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua in late 2023.

Eddie Hearn has stated publicly numerous times that the goal for Anthony Joshua is to become a “three times heavyweight world champion." If Fury is victorious in his next fight, that would mean Joshua may be able to challenge Fury for the undisputed crown in heavyweight world boxing.

The highly anticipated all-British heavyweight showdown will take place after AJ has had two fights this year, sometime around the end of the year as per Eddie Hearn.

Hearn claims that their side is open to a bout with the WBC Heavyweight champion in the summer of 2023, but also mentioned that they're "open to every fight" with the likes of Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte being considered after AJ returns to action in April.

Poll : 0 votes