England and Everton FC goalkeeper Jordan Pickford speaks on Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr.

Conor Benn vs. Chris Eubank Jr. is a fight that practically every fan wants to see in British boxing due to the rivalry and history of their fathers. The potential matchup will attract the attention of not only boxing enthusiasts, but the general public, too.

England and Everton Football Club goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was in attendance for Josh Kelly's fight against Lucas Bastida this past weekend, which took place in Newcastle. The card also featured Chris Eubank Jr.'s cousin Harlem Eubank, who won his fight against Eliot Chavez.

After the fight, pro-footballer Pickford expressed his thoughts on the potential fight between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. in an an interview with iFL TV.

"It'll be very entertaining. Both good fighters and watching Conor [in the] last few fights on DAZN has been great... I think, as you said, it's going to be at a catchweight, so it's going to be interesting, but I think it'll be a cracking fight."

When asked about his prediction, Pickford amusingly replied:

"I'll go down the middle."

Is Chris Eubank Jr. overlooking Conor Benn by calling out Jake Paul?

During the build-up to Jake Paul's sixth fight against Hasim Rahman Jr., which has now been canceled, Chris Eubank Jr. engaged in some back and forth with the YouTuber on Twitter.

Originally, it was the American who tweeted at the former world champion, but the Brit has since shown interest in a potential clash with Paul. However, it's certainly not a given that he will be victorious against Benn, if they do fight.

Benn is one of Britain's most exciting stars and is building up a significant name for himself with the help of DAZN and promoter Eddie Hearn. He is, of course, the son of Nigel Benn, but has expressed his urge to leave his father's shadow.

Ultimately, a clash against Jake Paul would make a lot of sense for 'Next Gen', but he must first accept that he has a highly-dangerous potential opponent in Conor Benn, should the potential matchup be made, that is.

