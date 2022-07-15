Troy Williamson vs. Josh Kelly for the British Super-Welterweight Title has been ordered by the British Boxing Board of Control 

Troy Williamson has been ordered by the British Boxing Board of Control to face Josh Kelly next. Williamson is the current British Super-Welterweight Champion and will make his next defense against Kelly.

The purse bid for the showcase is set for August 10 with Kelly penciled in to fight at the end of July against Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida. His fight in Newcastle will be for the vacant WBO International Super-Welterweight Title.

'PBK' has currently only fought once in the super-welterweight division and is already in line to challenge for titles in his new weight class. He did, however, give an emphatic performance in his comeback fight against Peter Kramer on June 17.

Williamson won his title against Ted Cheeseman in November 2021. The new champion landed a brutal left hook to end the fight in the 10th-round.

'Trojan's most recent bout came against Mason Cartwright in March, where the champion won via unanimous decision. The winner, however, was dropped to the canvas in the second round.

View talkSPORT's Michael Benson's tweet on the news here:

Troy Williamson vs. Josh Kelly - A closer look

Troy Williamson stands as the perfect task for Josh Kelly in the next step of his career. 'PBK' is of course looking to rebuild his profile after being defeated by David Avanesyan in 2021.

'Trojan' holds a record of 18-0-1 (draw) with 13 knockouts to his name, giving him a 68.42% knockout rate. Kelly has a record of 11-1-1 (draw) with 7 of his wins coming before the final bell. This gives the former Olympian a knockout percentage of 53.85%.

Williamson has had a fairly steady rise in his professional boxing career compared to his upcoming opponent. After Kelly's impressive 2012 Olympic display, he was quickly thrown into the deep end, which is why he has already suffered a draw and defeat on his record.

The 28-year-old won his first international title in only his sixth fight and then won the Commonwealth Title in his seventh fight. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old won his first international title in his 14th professional bout.

Watch Williamson vs. Cheeseman here:

