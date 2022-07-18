"Something wrong with buddy" - Errol Spence Jr. gives a hilarious response to Rolly Romero's call-out

Errol Spence Jr. has given a hilarious response to Rolly Romero's latest call-out.

The Las Vegas native recently called out the Unified Welterweight Champion for a fight at 147 pounds.

Romero last fought in May this year against Gervonta Davis and was knocked out by the WBA (regular) Lightweight Champion. He stated that he wanted to move up to welterweight because at 135 lbs nobody wants to fight each other.

In response to his recent call-out, 'The Truth' tweeted out saying:

"Some stuff don’t need a response.. something wrong with buddy"

Spence Jr. is fresh off a win against Yordenis Ugas. 'The Truth' completely dominated the man that dethroned Manny Pacquiao despite fighting after 17 months.

The Champ showed no signs of ring rust as he methodically dispatched Ugas. He now has his eyes set on an undisputed title fight against Terence Crawford.

Both Spence Jr. and Crawford have made it clear that this is the only fight they want next.

It is very unlikely that Romero will get a title shot in the welterweight division anytime soon. Hoewever, the Las Vegas native still believes he is better than Gervonta Davis and has been demanding 'Tank' for a rematch.

Rolly Romero called out Errol Spence Jr. to a fight and announced a move to the Welterweight division

Rolly Romero was ringside at the Ryan Garcia vs. Javier Fortuna fight at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Following Garcia's impressive win, an interviewer from ES News caught up with Romero ringside to ask him what his plans were. Rolly replied saying:

"Man you know who I want man? I want Errol Spence Jr. I'm moving up to welterweight man f**k this s**t. F**k 135, f**k 140, 135 is the f***ing division where nobody want to fight each other. 140 is a bum a** no-name division. I want 147, I want Errol Spence Jr. Imma f**k his face up."

Romero seems very confident in his ability to beat Errol Spence Jr. despite getting knocked out by Gervonta Davis. The Las Vegas native will have to wait his turn though.

Spence Jr. is currently negotiating a deal for a fight against Terence Crawford. It is very unlikely that the winner of that fight will want to take on Rolly Romero next.

