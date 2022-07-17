Rolando Romero wants Errol Sence Jr. at 147 lbs after getting KOed by Gervonta Davis

Rolando Romero has expressed that he would like to move up to 147 lbs and fight Errol Spence Jr. next. Romero claimed that the lightweight division is not as prestigious as welterweight and believes the top boxers at 135 lbs avoid fighting each other.

'Rolly' is coming off a sixth-round stoppage loss to Gervonta Davis back in May. Romero experienced success in the early rounds and was highly competitive. However, he was caught by a phenomenal left hook that rendered him unable to continue.

Watch the fight highlights of Gervonta Davis vs. Rolando Romero:

Here's what Romero said in an interview with ESNEWS:

"I'm probably gonna be moving up, who knows. You know who I want man? I want Errol Spence Jr, I'm moving up to welterweight man. F*** 135, F*** 140. 135 is a division where nobody wants to fight each other. 140 is a f****** bum ass, no name division."

He added:

"I want 147, I want Errol Spence Jr. I'm gonna f*** his face up...I'm the smaller man, I'm gonna go f*** him, I don't give two f****.

Watch the full interview:

Romero has fought the majority of his career at 135 lbs. His heaviest weigh-in was against Juan Carlos Cordonoes in 2019 when he stepped on the scale at 138 lbs. 'Rolly' is a big lightweight but there is arguably an enormous size difference between him and Spence, who is a massive welterweight.

Rolando Romero wants to face Ryan Garcia at 147 lbs in the future

When asked about a potential bout with Ryan Garcia, Rolando Romero expressed that he would like to fight 'King Ry' at 147 lbs in the future.

"I don't wanna fight Ryan [Garcia], I don't want Ryan. It's not the time to fight Ryan. Me and Ryan are gonna fight at 147 and were gonna make a f*** ton millions of dollars and I'm gonna get a nice retirement plan."

Garcia destroyed Fortuna via a sixth-round knockout last night at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. At 5'10" and only 23 years old, 'King Ry' is likely to move up to 147 lbs down the line.

Watch the fight highlights of Garcia vs Fortuna:

It remains to be seen if Rolly can bounce back from his loss to Davis and string together some impressive victories. Romero must re-establish himself as a top fighter if he has any chance of colliding with Garcia.

