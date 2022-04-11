Errol Spence Jr. reveals why he can lose against Yordenis Ugas

Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas will fight on April 16th in Arlington, Texas. Spence is defending his WBC and IBF Welterweight Titles and Ugas is defending his WBA (Super) Welterweight Title.

In an All Access Promo released by Showtime, Errol Spence Jr. spoke about his upcoming bout with Ugas. In the interview, he did not mince words:

"If I lose, it will be because he's better than me."

Spence also had praise for his opponent and highlighted some of his strengths:

"Ugas is a great fighter. He's a good counterpuncher and he's a guy that's real gritty. I feel like a lot of guys are underestimating him and end up losing."

While Spence isn't making the mistake of underestimating Ugas, he does feel confident in the upcoming bout. He said that he thinks that he is the best boxer in the division. To demonstrate this, he wants to face the other top fighters at 147:

"The goal for me is to take his belt and prove that I am still top dog at 147. My motto is, you know, I'm the big fish. I'm the shark in the ocean. Put me in there with other sharks. I want my fans to see that I'm facing a real champion, a real fighter, who is just as hungry as me, the big fish."

Errol Spence Jr.'s record stands at 27-0-0. His opponent, Yordenis Ugas, has a record of 27-4-0.

Spence's last fight was in December 2020. He defeated Danny Garcia via unanimous decision. In September 2019, he beat Shawn Porter, also by unanimous decision.

Ugas most recently faced Manny Pacquiao, defeating him in August 2021. In 2020, he faced Mike Dallas Jr. and Abel Ramos. He won all three fights. In 2019, he fought Omar Figueroa Jr. and Shawn Porter. He beat Figeuroa and lost to Porter.

With five fights in the past three years, Ugas has been much more active than Spence, who didn't fight at all in 2021. However, Spence is the favorite in the bout. He is currently the No.1-ranked welterweight in the world by the Transnational Boxing Rankings Board.

