"I am definitely gonna move up"- Errol Spence Jr. wants to fight at 154lbs

WBC and IBF Welterweight Champion Errol Spence Jr. has stated that he would like to move up to the 154-pound division in the future.

Spence Jr. will be returning to the boxing ring after more than a year of absence. 'The Truth' gears up to take on Yordenis Ugas in less than two weeks time on April 16th to defend his welterweight titles.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return, Spence Jr. made it known that he'd be willing to move up to the middleweight division in the future. During a recent interview with Fight Hub TV, 'The Truth' was asked to comment on the possibility of his move up, to which he replied:

"Uh, yeah I plan on moving, I mean there's nobody really [who] stays there you know, at one weight during their whole career. So you know, I'm definitely, I'm definitely gonna move up, I just don't know when."

It's worth noting that unlike most boxers, Errol Spence Jr. has really only just fought in one weight class in his entire career. It could be exciting to see him try to become a multi-division world champion in the future.

Derrick James feels Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas will be a chess match

As mentioned earlier, Spence Jr. will be taking on Yodenis Ugas on April 16th. There has been a lot of anticipation surrounding the match as both fighters will hope to make a statement on fight night.

While many suggest that the match could end up being an all-out brawl, Errol Spence Jr.'s head trainer, Derrick James, feels the fight could be a battle of wits. During a recent appearance on the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer, James was asked to comment on how he sees Spence vs. Ugas playing out. He said:

"I think it could possibly be a chess match. I think that Ugas is a great fighter, he's a great competitor and he's a great counter puncher so I think it's all about being intelligent, I mean because he has to be cautious as well because Errol counterpunches also so I think it could be a great chess match."

Edited by John Cunningham