ESPN launches 'Star Index' to predict next superstar in boxing - Here's who topped the list

ESPN has launched a new ranking system called the "Star Index," which rates the star potential of boxers.

In distinction to a pound-for-pound list, the Star Index accounts for potential, marketability, and drawing power, in addition to talent.

Ben Baby @Ben_Baby Today, ESPN launched a boxing project I'm pumped about: the Star Index. We gauged who will be the sport's next stars. Some very good names who are (and aren't) on the list: espn.com/boxing/story/_… Today, ESPN launched a boxing project I'm pumped about: the Star Index. We gauged who will be the sport's next stars. Some very good names who are (and aren't) on the list: espn.com/boxing/story/_…

The top-10 fighters according to the new system include: Ryan Garcia, Naoya Inoue, Devin Haney, Shakur Stevenson, Teofimo Lopez, Josh Taylor, George Kambosos Jr., Mikaela Mayer, Conor Benn, and Jaime Munguia. According to the list, Ryan Garcia has the most star potential among current active fighters.

ESPN called David Benavidez the biggest snub and Jaime Munguia the biggest surprise. Another notable fighter who was surprisingly absent from the list is lightweight Gervonta Davis, who knocked out 'Rolly' Romero last weekend.

Why did Ryan Garcia top the Star Index?

Ryan Garcia topped ESPN's Star Index because of his mainstream appeal and marketability. Garcia, in particular, has an immense social media following, with nearly nine million Instagram followers.

Interestingly, the young boxer's skills received the lowest rating among voters on the panel. As the site reports:

"Since Garcia became a notable pro, all the things surrounding his persona have outsized his ring credentials. If Garcia proves that his work with the gloves matches the glamor, his star power could be transcendent."

Garcia is stepping into the ring in mid-July and has the opportunity to prove whether or not his talent can match his appeal among fans. His opponent will be Javier Fortuna, who held the WBA Super Featherweight Title in 2015.

RYAN GARCIA @RyanGarcia July 16th live on DAZN BOXING 🥊 At the Crypto Arena AKA Staples Center July 16th live on DAZN BOXING 🥊 At the Crypto Arena AKA Staples Center https://t.co/CBonmQqKSF

Ryan Garcia most recently stepped into the ring with Emmanuel Tagoe in April this year. He won the bout via unanimous decision.

Prior to that, he fought Luke Campbell, who he stopped in the seventh round. Garcia's fight with Campbell was the toughest of his career so far and served to demonstrate that he has the ability to compete at a high level.

If Garcia defeats Fortuna, he will likely have to test his mettle against some of the other top fighters in his division, which includes a number of other fighters on the list, such as Lopez, Kambosos Jr., and Haney. With such a degree of 'star power' between them, the potential clashes would likely result in a superfight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far