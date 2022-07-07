Everything you need to know about Tyson Fury's potential WWE return 

GiveMeSport has reported that Lineal Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury may be due for a return to wrestling with WWE.

In March, Fury affirmed his belief that he would once more step inside a wrestling ring, mere minutes following his title defense against Deontay Wilder. He said that it was likely that he would have something at WWE's SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle events. Now, according to GiveMeSport, sources close to Fury have said that he is in talks with WWE regarding a return this summer.

The report went on to stress that nothing has been finalized for the time being, with there being no concrete plans in place with regards to appearances, but discussions have been held. A return in the summer would coincide with Clash at the Castle, WWE's first UK-based stadium show in 30 years, which is set to be staged in September in Wales.

There is no word on whether or not his return if/when it manifests will include working in the ring or as an on-screen personality. Tyson Fury has consistently teased a feud with two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. However, with it already being announced that Drew will face Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns, there is a strong chance that their match will not come in Wales if at all.

Tyson Fury faced a former Universal Champion in his last WWE match

While rumors persist that the 'Gypsy King' could be on the way back to WWE, Fury currently has one wrestling match on his record to-date. Taking place at Crown Jewel 2019, the two-time Heavyweight Champ faced former Universal Champion Braun Strowman in a true clash of the titans.

The match didn't exactly set the world alight, with the focus largely on the spectacle that came with the two facing one another. Tyson Fury secured the win on WWE debut in less than 10 minutes, landing a right hand to knock Strowman outside the ring and ending the contest via a count-out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far