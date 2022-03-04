"One million percent" - Tyson Fury reveals the chances of him returning to WWE

Heavyweight boxing fighter Tyson Fury has revealed that there is a high chance of him returning to a WWE ring in the near future.

Fury has been away from the squared circle since his last match with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in 2019. He defeated the Monster Among Men via count-out in a huge showdown in Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, The Gypsy King mentioned that he is one million percent sure that he will make a return to WWE.

“One million per cent, you will see me in the WWE again. One million per cent,” said Fury. (H/T- GiveMeSport)

The lineal heavyweight champion had earlier revealed that he was planning to have a match with former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre. However, the two couldn’t cross paths inside the squared circle due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tyson Fury’s last match in WWE was with Braun Strowman

Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman’s feud began on an episode of Friday Night SmackDown when the latter threw Dolph Ziggler on Fury who was sitting in the front row.

In the aftermath, The Gypsy King demanded an apology from The Monster Among Men on an episode of RAW, which Strowman refused. This led to a full-fledged brawl between the two men, which eventually resulted in the match at Crown Jewel in 2019.

The two superstars from two different worlds of wrestling and boxing met on an episode of RAW for a contract signing, to confirm their match at Crown Jewel. Both Fury and Strowman showcased their strengths by snapping a pen and breaking a table, respectively.

Tyson Fury ultimately defeated his rival at the Crown Jewel premium live event. It was the boxer's last match in WWE before he put his complete focus on boxing.

Would you like to see Fury compete in WWE again? Who would you like to see him go up against? Sound off below!

