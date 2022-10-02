"Tyson never fought anybody as big as Fury"- Fans debate over a fantasy heavyweight clash between Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury and Mike Tyson are two of the best heavyweights in the history of boxing.

During his heyday as the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion of the world, ‘Iron Mike’ wore a cloak of invincibility and instilled fear into his opposition. For his part, ‘The Gypsy King', currently the WBC Heavyweight Champion, is as ferocious and aggressive as his namesake inside the ring.

Physically, the pair are vastly different specimens. Mike Tyson is 5-foot-10 with a 71-inch reach. At his best, he was approximately 220 pounds. Tyson Fury stands 6-foot-9, has an 85-inch reach, and weighed in at a colossal 277 pounds.

The two fighters’ accomplishments had fans wondering what would happen if they both competed in the same era. That is why a debate easily flared up when a fantasy match between Mike Tyson and Tyson Fury was arranged on social media by boxing equipment and apparel store BOXRAW.

One @JackMcM72 favored the British behemoth to win the matchup due to his size advantage, saying:

“It's a hard fantasy fight to predict because Tyson never fought anybody as big as Fury and Fury hasn't fought anybody quite like Tyson. I do feel Tyson Fury's size advantage would play a big part.”

@Sargentmuaythai said Tyson will beat anyone in his prime:

“Are we talking focused and driven 1987 Mike Tyson or the 95 released from prison Mike Tyson? I take 87 Tyson over everyone.”

Meanwhile, @MarquezRomell offered a more in-depth look, noting how Fury’s bobbing and weaving skills will allow him to dodge Tyson’s power punches:

“I think the gypsy king would of dodged Mike's strong punches and he would've outlasted him, Fury by UD.”

@bombsboxing believes Tyson would easily knock out Fury despite his height and reach advantage:

"Is this a joke? Like Tyson would flatline Fury. Especially the prime version."

@RahulVaitvinat1 also thinks 'The Baddest Mand on the Planet' would finish the British behemoth:

"Mike Tyson KO."

Tyson Fury lining up his next fight

Tyson Fury continues to call out fighters for his next fight as the much-awaited undisputed fight against unified champion Oleksandr Usyk is off the table in the immediate future.

Fury has been in a war of words against former WBA “regular” champion Mahmoud Charr. ‘The Gypsy King’ even named him as a backup opponent if a potential defense against Anthony Joshua fell apart.

Earlier this week, Fury claimed that his potential fight against Joshua is now off after the latter failed to sign the contract. But Fury has reportedly given Joshua additional time to get the deal finalized.

