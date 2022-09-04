“Just wait for the Usyk fight” - Fans criticize Tyson Fury for accepting fight vs Mahmoud Charr.

Tyson Fury has responded to Mahmoud Charr's recent call out. ‘The Gypsy King’ says he will take the fight if the much-awaited undisputed heavyweight clash with unified champion Oleksandr Usyk falls through.

He said in an Instagram video:

"Diamond boy, I've got a certain little middleweight [Usyk] that I've got to put my fist through first. However, if he don't want no smoke you can surely get it. Pressure will break diamonds!”

Watch Tyson Fury and Mahmoud Charr call out each other on social media:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[📽️ Mahmoud Charr & Tyson Fury exchanging words with Mahmoud (Manuel) Charr about a potential fight on Instagram today…[📽️ Mahmoud Charr & @Tyson_Fury Tyson Fury exchanging words with Mahmoud (Manuel) Charr about a potential fight on Instagram today…[📽️ Mahmoud Charr & @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/fL9FyDzYRQ

This follows the Germany-based Syrian fighter’s Instagram post out of the blue, challenging the WBC heavyweight champion to a fight.

However, fans criticized Fury’s reaction, saying he should just focus his attention to getting Usyk with him inside the ring.

One @PaulNew83335407 said:

“Too easy a fight for Tyson, just wait for the Usyk fight. It will come early next year.”

Paul Newman @PaulNew83335407 @MichaelBensonn @Tyson_Fury Too easy a fight for Tyson, just wait for the Usyk fight. It will come early next year. @MichaelBensonn @Tyson_Fury Too easy a fight for Tyson, just wait for the Usyk fight. It will come early next year.

@danrosato_ commented:

“Absolutely pathetic. First Del Boy, now Charr. Gypsy ‘King’ indeed…”

@TecoSam1 added:

“Coming out of retirement to face none other than, Manuel Charr. Proper fighting man, indeed.”

Sam @TescoSam1 @MichaelBensonn @Tyson_Fury Coming out of retirement to face none other than, Manuel Charr. Proper fighting man, indeed. @MichaelBensonn @Tyson_Fury Coming out of retirement to face none other than, Manuel Charr. Proper fighting man, indeed.

@Be_Safe79 said:

“Let's face it, this is exactly the sort of fight Fury always takes. As far as credible opponents go it was Wlad, Wilder, Whyte (only cos he couldnt avoid cos he was mandatory) and that's literally it for his entire career. 3 opponents. And people say he's the greatest ever.”

Real Truth 🇵🇸 @Be_Safe79 @MichaelBensonn @Tyson_Fury Let's face it, this is exactly the sort of fight Fury always takes. As far as credible opponents go it was Wlad, Wilder, Whyte (only cos he couldnt avoid cos he was mandatory) and that's literally it for his entire career. 3 opponents. And people say he's the greatest ever 🤦‍♂️ @MichaelBensonn @Tyson_Fury Let's face it, this is exactly the sort of fight Fury always takes. As far as credible opponents go it was Wlad, Wilder, Whyte (only cos he couldnt avoid cos he was mandatory) and that's literally it for his entire career. 3 opponents. And people say he's the greatest ever 🤦‍♂️

Many believe that Charr, a former WBA champion, will only serve as a “tune-up” fight for Tyson Fury. He's lost three of his last ten fights and has not faced a recognized world-class fighter since his defeat to Alexander Povetkin back in May 2014. The 37-year-old also has a defeat to Vitali Klitschko in 2012 in his record.

Tyson Fury to announce a fight next week

Tyson Fury will announce a fight next week after Oleksandr Usyk called for their matchup to be moved next year.

Usyk has slammed Fury's trash talk, after “The Gypsy King” accused the Ukrainian of “running” from their highly-anticipated world title unification bout.

Usyk, the WBO, WBA and IBF champion, has ruled out the prospect of a unification fight happening before the end of the year due to injuries and his desire to spend more time with family.

In a report by the Daily Mail, Tyson Fury said:

“Usyk was calling me out after his last fight with [Anthony] Joshua. I've replied, I've said let's do the fight this year, wherever they want to to do it. I've been waiting for offers from countries to come forward and all of a sudden Usyk has stated he doesn't want to fight anymore… I'm not going to wait around for anybody. I'm going to be announcing a fight next week."

Promoters had been hoping to make Fury vs Usyk happen in December, with Saudi Arabia hosting the event.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85