"Lmfao, look what Ryan Garcia has started" - Fans react to Adrien Broner pulling out of the Omar Figueroa fight 

Adrien Broner has pulled out of his upcoming fight against Omar Figueroa Jr. The fight was set to go down this weekend, however, 'The Problem' announced that he was pulling out of the fight due to mental health issues.

Broner took to Instagram to reveal that he was going through a lot at the moment. He said:

"Man I'm going thru a lot at this moment in my life but I ain't go give up I set some more goals and ain't stopping unitl I finish what I started but sorry to say this but I'm not fighting #August20th" [sic]

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Adrien Broner has stated that his fight vs Omar Figueroa Jr is OFF from Saturday night as he is pulling out due to mental health issues… Adrien Broner has stated that his fight vs Omar Figueroa Jr is OFF from Saturday night as he is pulling out due to mental health issues… ‼️ Adrien Broner has stated that his fight vs Omar Figueroa Jr is OFF from Saturday night as he is pulling out due to mental health issues… https://t.co/QDHQHXjVih

Fans were quick to react to the news, with many taking a slight dig at Ryan Garcia. In the past, 'KingRy' has also vouched for taking some time off due to mental health issues in the past. Ryan was supposed to fight Javier Fortuna in July 2021, but he pulled out in April 2021 citing issues of depression and anxiety.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Nathan 'YoursTruly' Scarlett @NScarlett020 @MichaelBensonn Lmfao. Look what Ryan Garcia now started. Fml. What happened to leaving it all in the ring. And it being ok, to have a bad or good day. 🙄 @MichaelBensonn Lmfao. Look what Ryan Garcia now started. Fml. What happened to leaving it all in the ring. And it being ok, to have a bad or good day. 🙄

IJK @HayhHaych @NScarlett020 @MichaelBensonn It’s ok to have a bad day but not ok to have bad days that turn into months / years. We don’t know what he is going through. Mental health might be an excuse or might not be, we’ll never know. I guess we just have to take his word for it. @NScarlett020 @MichaelBensonn It’s ok to have a bad day but not ok to have bad days that turn into months / years. We don’t know what he is going through. Mental health might be an excuse or might not be, we’ll never know. I guess we just have to take his word for it.

Adrien Broner wants to fight Floyd Mayweather

'The Problem' and Floyd Mayweather have had quite an interesting relationship over the years. Broner has always considered 'Money' his big brother and mentor but now he feels the need to fight him.

Adrien Broner believes a potential fight against Floyd Mayweather could make them both $100 million. During an interview on Cigar Talk, 'The Problem' talked, although erroneously, about how 'Money' would make more money than he's ever made and said:

“We only have to do ten rounds and we both gonna get 100 plus million for it and we ain’t never got to box again. Why didn’t it happen? It’s so easy. This is a lay up fight. This is the most money you ever gonna make in your career. I don’t care if it’s a real fight or an exhibition. We can do an exhibition, 10 rounds, and the whole world is gonna watch it.”

Watch Broner's full interview on Cigar Talk:

It is worth noting that there is no further talk of a potential Broner vs. Mayweather matchup. 'Money' has not entertained the idea of facing 'The Problem' yet and it remains to be seen as to whether he'll change his mind in the future or not.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Virat Deswal