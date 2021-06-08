How much did Floyd Mayweather make when he fought Conor McGregor?

Floyd Mayweather reportedly pocketed a whopping $275 million from his fight against Conor McGregor, according to Sport Bible. Living up to his nickname, 'Money' topped the list of Forbes' highest-paid athletes the following year.

Mayweather and McGregor shared the boxing ring in 2017 after months of heated verbal exchanges. While the undefeated boxer was making a comeback after almost two years, the Irishman was competing in his first professional boxing match.

At the end of the tenth round, it was Mayweather who finished McGregor via TKO. 'The Notorious' later admitted that he was surprised by how composed Mayweather was during their fight.

Sport Bible reported that Mayweather's base salary for his fight opposite McGregor was $100 million. Taking the PPV revenue, gate sales, merchandise and sponsorship money into consideration, the 44-year-old walked away with a massive sum of $275 million.

However, Mayweather recently claimed that he earned $350 million from the fight. Meanwhile, McGregor roughly made $85 million for facing 'Money'.

The highly-anticipated event also sold 4.3 million PPV buys, making it the second-most viewed boxing fight in the sport's history. Mayweather's bout against Manny Pacquiao is the highest-selling PPV event of all time, as it exceeded 4.5 million buys.

How much money did Floyd Mayweather make from fighting Logan Paul?

Floyd Mayweather v Logan Paul

Floyd Mayweather believes that he could make anything between $50 to $100 million from the Logan Paul fight. He told TMZ that he took home $30 million just in the build-up for his fight with the YouTuber. Adding PPV sales and gate revenues, Money's total income could possibly skyrocket to $100 million.

"I was the first one to crossover with boxing and MMA, and for the McGregor fight, you know, of course, that was lucrative. I was able to make 350 million in like 20-28 minutes... For the build-up so far [for the Paul fight], I have made somewhere upwards of 30 million. (Totally) Between 50 and 100... Not bad, not bad for the Mayweather zone," said Mayweather.

The fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather went the distance but no official winner was declared since it was an exhibition bout. At the end of their clash, both men heaped praise on each other.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar