"They will take this to the grave" - Fans react to a potential Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao rematch 

Floyd Mayweather vs. Manny Pacquiao, billed as the Battle for Greatness, was one of the most successful boxing matches in the history of the sport. The fight broke many PPV and viewership records and quickly became the highest-selling PPV fight of all time, with more than 4 million PPVs bought and more than 16,000 in attendance.

Although the fight did not live up to its hype, with Floyd Mayweather putting on a dominant performance against an "injured" Pacquiao, it was still the stuff of legends. The pair were touted as two of the greatest boxers to ever live, both in their prime, looking to prove to the world who the better boxer is. In 2022, 7 years on from the fight, 'Money' Mayweather spoke about a potential rematch:

"Manny had a great career, but boxing retired Manny. Manny didn't retire from boxing, there's a difference. So of course, if I was Manny Pacquiao, would I be chasing Floyd Mayweather to do an exhibition to get a good payday? Absolutely, absolutely I will."

'Money' Mayweather is currently preparing for his next exhibition fight against YouTuber Deji in November this year. Ever since he retired from the sport following his fight against Conor McGregor in 2017, 'TBE' has fought multiple exhibition matches and plans to continue doing so.

Fans react to a possible rematch between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao

Fans were divided on whom to support, Manny Pacquiao or Floyd Mayweather. Both fighters have huge fanbases and a rematch between the pair would do extremely well.

Since both of them are now retired, it would have to be an exhibition match which will not affect their professional boxing records. One user said, 'TBE' keeps bringing up rematches:

"Floyd does this over and over again. Time to just ignore him."

One fan seemed to believe that 'PacMan' would beat Mayweather:

"Exhibition means if Manny hits him with that blammy he stays 50-0."

Another user described their rivalry perfectly:

"This rivalry is goated, they will take this to the grave."

One user did not want to see the two legends fight again:

"Both of you legends and really doing really good health-wise so just keep it that way, ya waited too long the first time, still was an okay fight but just let it be man."

The general consensus by the fans is that a rematch is not needed especially at such a late stage of both their lives. Boxing is an unforgiving sport and anybody can get severely injured inside the ring on any given day.

