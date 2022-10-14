"His first loss was to a lightweight, Roberto Duran"- Floyd Mayweather criticizes people for praising Sugar Ray Leonard

Floyd Mayweather has always been outspoken about his success in the world of boxing. He positively believes that he's the greatest to ever step inside the boxing ring, and with the accolades he has, very few can argue with his claims.

To make his point of being the all-time great once again, Mayweather criticized the people who suggested that Sugar Ray Leonard was the best welterweight of all time. During a 2020 interview with FightHype, 'Money' spoke about how he believes Leonard shouldn't be ranked as the No.1 welterweight of all-time.

While suggesting that Sugar Ray Leonard's first loss came against a lightweight, Mayweather said:

"Like I said before, he was the guy that paved the way for myself. But how can you have a guy ranked number one when his first loss was to a lightweight, Roberto Duran?"

Watch the full interview below:

It is safe to say that Floyd Mayweather wasn't too pleased with the rankings released at the time. Having fought and won the world championship at welterweight himself, it looks like 'Money' has certainly put himself in the number one spot in the division.

Floyd Mayweather next fight details

Flyod Mayweather is set to return to the boxing ring for his third exhibition bout of the year against Deji. The fight will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE, on November 13.

The event will be broadcast live globally via DAZN PPV. However, the PPV price has not been revealed as of yet but can be expected to be announced in the coming days.

In his two previous exhibition fights of the year, Mayweather took on his former teammate Don Moore and Japanese MMA star Mikuru Asakur. Mayweather will now take on the Brit YouTuber who recently registered his first win inside the boxing ring.

Deji lost his first three amateur bouts to the likes of Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker and Alex Wassabi before finally securing his first win in his maiden professional fight against Fousey. It's safe to say that even though the Brit won't be able to challenge Floyd Mayweather inside the boxing ring, the opportunity to fight 'Money' is an achievement in itself.

