Floyd Mayweather vs. PETA - All the times animal campaigners slammed the boxing icon

Floyd Mayweather has always been a controversial figure by way of his eccentric personality. Across the years, ‘Money’ has clashed with animal rights campaigners PETA [People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals] on numerous occasions.

In 2015, Mayweather angered the animal rights organization after posting an image of him with a two-month old female tiger in Russia. The former boxing world champion claimed on his Instagram that he was gifted the animal, which is a rare and exotic breed of Tiger from India.

In a statement on their website, PETA responded by saying:

Mayweather can have anything he wants, and what he should want is an end to the wild-animal trade, not to be a facilitator of it. Tigers do poorly as “pets” – they belong in their native habitats, not in a cage in a celebrity’s home as a “show-off” prop, 100 per cent certain to be discarded at a roadside zoo or a cheap circus or to meet some other tawdry end.

Floyd Mayweather and his Tigers became an issue of concern for PETA again in 2017. ‘Money’ uploaded a video on his Instagram of him with a Tiger on a leash. In the video, Mayweather is seen stroking a Tiger. The Tiger then appears to try to move around, and naturally Mayweather is pulled along with it.

PETA once again took issue with the video and said:

“If Floyd Mayweather cared about tigers at all, he would transfer this animal to a reputable sanctuary and put his muscle and money into protecting them in their natural habitats."

The latest clash between the Animal Rights Organization and the five-weight world champion took place in July 2022. Mayweather showcased a $18k Mink Car seat he had gifted to his grandson.

PETA weren't impressed and released an explosive statement:

"Did Floyd Mayweather, who has a history of assault and battery of defenseless victims, really seek to update it by supporting an industry that throttles animals to death in addition to poisoning and electrocuting them? This man is hardly a role model in terms of compassion and understanding, but to try to make cruelty look attractive to a child could earn him a medal for corrupting the natural kindness of a minor."

Floyd Mayweather will return to the ring in September

In September, Mayweather will continue his exhibition boxing career against Japanese YouTuber and Mixed Marial Artist Mikuru Asakura.

Mayweather’s last outing in Japan in 2018 resulted in a knockout victory for ‘Money’. Tenshin Nasukawa was the opponent on that occasion, and Mayweather sent him to the Canvas three times in two minutes.

Mayweather's last two exhibition fights have gone the distance. Against Logan Paul and Don Moore, Mayweather appeared to enjoy the workout and was happy to take the bouts to their very end.

