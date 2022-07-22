PETA slams Floyd Mayweather for $18k mink car seat - "Supporting an industry that throttles animals to death"

Floyd Mayweather recently came under fire from PETA over a car seat he had installed into his neon yellow interior for his grandson, Kentrell Jr., who is the son of Yaya Mayweather and NBA Youngboy.

The car seat even had the baby's name tagged on it at the top of the seat.

PETA made a statement about Mayweather:

"Did Floyd Mayweather, who has a history of assault and battery of defenseless victims, really seek to update it by supporting an industry that throttles animals to death in addition to poisining and electrocuting them?"

PETA continued their attack on 'Money' Mayweather:

"This man is hardly a role model for compassion and understanding, but to try to make cruelty look attractive to a child could earn him a medal for corrupting the natural kindness of a minor."

PETA and 'Pretty Boy Floyd' have had a rocky history. The organization called Mayweather out for comparing his training sessions to dog fights, as well as him insisting he will continue to wear mink and chinchilla fur.

PETA has reportedly offered to replace the mink seat with faux fur if Mayweather would accept it.

Yaya Mayweather posted this photo of NBA Youngboy and Mayweather to her Instagram:

Floyd Mayweather says no to Davis vs. Garcia at 140lbs

In an interview with Fight Hype, Floyd Mayweather shared his thoughts on the Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis matchup. He stated that the fight would have to take place at 135, not 140 if anyone wanted the matchup to happen before the end of the year.

Mayweather stated:

"You [Garcia] just fought at 135, so why can't you fight at 135 again? He's young, I can see if he was a lot older. He's not in his 30s. You know, guys get older and the weight settles in and then you can be like, 'Okay, I can't make the weight no more.' But he's young, we have to make sacrifices."

Mayweather stated that 'Tank' Davis is the biggest name in boxing right now, so others will have to be more flexible to meet Davis where he is at at 135.

Listen to Mayweather's thoughts on Davis vs. Garcia here:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far