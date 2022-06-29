How many years has Floyd Mayweather's daughter been sentenced to ? 

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Iyanna 'Yaya' Mayweather, was involved in a stabbing in April 2020. The incident, in which Iyanna, 22, attacked another woman and stabbed her several times in the arm, has resulted in a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Iyanna has agreed to the plea deal that was offered to her in order to avoid a potential sentence reaching heights of 20 years. This included her pleading guilty to unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly causing injury with a knife to the victim, Lapattra Jacobs, in order to avoid prison time.

In exchange for her guilty plea, Iyanna will be given a six-year probation sentence. It is expected that if she is capable of completing this probation without problem or incident, the conviction will be removed from her record.

The stabbing is thought to have been caused over baby-daddy problems, as both women have children with a rapper that goes by the stage name of YoungBoy NBA. He is also awaiting a federal weapons charge from when he was arrested in 2020 on suspicion of distributing and manufacturing drugs and possession of stolen firearms.

Mayweather celebrated her birthday by wearing a t-shirt with her mugshot on it:

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2?

There have been talks of the possibility of a rematch between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather, but Dana White has shot down the idea and insisted that McGregor will return to the UFC. Despite that, Fight Hype reported to their Twitter about the two boxers being in current and ongoing negotiations about a rematch, which would likely result in Mayweather having another 9-figure pay-day.

Now, Floyd Mayweather seems to be upping the interest in the match and has just recently offered McGregor $157.9 million for a rematch. Mayweather is also reportedly eyeing a potential clash between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia spotlighting their undercard.

Both McGregor and Mayweather have been staying active on their social media and posting their workouts. While Mayweather has an exhibition in Rizin coming up, McGregor is preparing for his UFC return later this year.

Mayweather posted this video of his grandson watching him spar to Instagram:

