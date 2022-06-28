"I could care less" - Dana White uninterested in Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul, but understands why Stockton native wants the fight

Dana White may be uninterested in a potential Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match, but the UFC president claimed he understands why it could happen.

Appearing as a guest on the latest episode of The Jim Rome Show, White was asked about the possibility of Diaz crossing over into the boxing world to face the YouTube star. In response, the UFC boss said:

"Who knows? He's got one more fight with us and then he can do whatever he wants to do."

Host Jim Rome followed up by asking White how he thought the bout would unfold. However, White didn't seem to have given the Paul-Diaz matchup much thought. According to the 52-year-old promoter:

"I have no idea. I could care less, to be honest with you... But like I said, at this point in his career, yeah, I get it. I totally get it."

Watch Dana White's interview below:

Diaz, of course, has teased a departure from the UFC once his current contract expires. The Stockton-based UFC superstar also teased in a tweet that a matchup with Paul could be his first endeavor away from the octagon.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

First things first, though, Diaz would have to honor his deal with his current promotion, which White believes he will. There hasn't been an announcement regarding Diaz's next fight, but his latest Instagram post could be a positive sign.

Dana White thinks Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz "makes sense"

Dana White was recently asked to comment on Nate Diaz's request to be released from his contract as he has "bigger s*** to do."

The UFC president, who was recently in Utah to announce the UFC 278 card, shared his thoughts on the matter during an interview. He told The MacLife:

"We're trying to do the best we can. We're trying not to s*** on anybody and disrespect anybody, but it's not like we're talking about Kamaru Usman here. We're talking about Nate Diaz. Nate's won one fight in five years, so we're trying to figure this thing out with him. He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul, that's a fight that makes sense."

Watch the interview below:

Diaz has been lobbying for a fight since late last year. The popular octagon bad-boy was rumored to be in talks with the likes of Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, but nothing ever materialized from the discussions.

