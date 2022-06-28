"I got it" - Nate Diaz's latest post could suggest he finally has a fight booked

Nate Diaz might have finally secured the last bout of his UFC contract. Diaz's latest Instagram post seemingly alludes to the Stockton native having secured a booking.

Diaz posted pictures of himself smoking and wrote in the caption:

"I got it"

The Stockton native has long been rallying to get a fight booked, the last one on his UFC contract. Diaz appears eager to venture into other avenues, having recently hinted at a fight against Jake Paul.

Diaz recently asked for the promotion to release him from his contract, claiming that he has "bigger sh*t to do." Paul responded to Diaz's post by telling UFC president Dana White that he is open to fighting the UFC superstar for free in the last fight of his current deal.

Jake Paul @jakepaul



Sweetener: I will fight for free. Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august I have bigger shit to do https://t.co/xyYSCBysLs Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare.Sweetener: I will fight for free. twitter.com/natediaz209/st… Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare. Sweetener: I will fight for free. twitter.com/natediaz209/st…

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has also offered to be Diaz's last opponent inside the octagon. While Dustin Poirier was seemingly the frontrunner earlier this year, 'The Diamond' doesn't appear to be a viable option anymore.

Diaz has since been linked with potential fights against Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Michael Chandler and Khamzat Chimaev as well.

MMAFighting.com @MMAFighting Khamzat Chimaev checks in on Nate Diaz's summer plans Khamzat Chimaev checks in on Nate Diaz's summer plans 👀 https://t.co/MxHJQXMoGi

Khamzat Chimaev is still eager to fight Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz dropped a unanimous decision against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June last year in what was the penultimate bout of his contract.

A recent matchmaking board leaked a potential fight between Diaz and the surging Khamzat Chimaev. 'Borz' issued a callout to Diaz in the immediate aftermath of the leak and later accused the Stockton native of ducking him. More recently, Diaz claimed that he was unable to secure a bout against the Chechen-born Swede despite trying for a month and a half.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July

LFG I been tryin to fight for a year and months I also tried to fight kamzat for the last month and a half but he was hurt, had visa issues,overweight and now his bitchass is off getting married instead of fighting wtf ? I’m tryin to get a fight wit a real fighter asap/July LFG

Responding to Diaz's claim, Chimaev said that the UFC veteran offered to fight him only after 'Borz' had gained weight. However, he is willing to cut down quickly in order to fight the TUF winner.

Chimaev recently said on the Blockparty podcast:

"No, it’s never been close [to a done deal]. The skinny boy, when I said let’s fight, I was good weight, good shape, and now I’ve been lifting weights, I go up like three kilos. Now he says let’s fight. He was thinking, is August too early to cut weight? I don’t care, I’m going to cut my weight and fight with him if he’s ready. I’ll smash that boy. He won’t be the same Diaz anymore.”

Watch Khamzat Chimaev's appearance on the Blockparty podcast below:

