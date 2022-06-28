"I got it" - Nate Diaz's latest post could suggest he finally has a fight booked

Nate Diaz might have finally secured the last bout of his UFC contract. Diaz's latest Instagram post seemingly alludes to the Stockton native having secured a booking.
Diaz posted pictures of himself smoking and wrote in the caption:
"I got it"
The Stockton native has long been rallying to get a fight booked, the last one on his UFC contract. Diaz appears eager to venture into other avenues, having recently hinted at a fight against Jake Paul.
Diaz recently asked for the promotion to release him from his contract, claiming that he has "bigger sh*t to do." Paul responded to Diaz's post by telling UFC president Dana White that he is open to fighting the UFC superstar for free in the last fight of his current deal.
UFC welterweight Kevin Holland has also offered to be Diaz's last opponent inside the octagon. While Dustin Poirier was seemingly the frontrunner earlier this year, 'The Diamond' doesn't appear to be a viable option anymore.
Diaz has since been linked with potential fights against Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Michael Chandler and Khamzat Chimaev as well.
Khamzat Chimaev is still eager to fight Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz dropped a unanimous decision against Leon Edwards at UFC 263 in June last year in what was the penultimate bout of his contract.
A recent matchmaking board leaked a potential fight between Diaz and the surging Khamzat Chimaev. 'Borz' issued a callout to Diaz in the immediate aftermath of the leak and later accused the Stockton native of ducking him. More recently, Diaz claimed that he was unable to secure a bout against the Chechen-born Swede despite trying for a month and a half.
Responding to Diaz's claim, Chimaev said that the UFC veteran offered to fight him only after 'Borz' had gained weight. However, he is willing to cut down quickly in order to fight the TUF winner.
Chimaev recently said on the Blockparty podcast:
"No, it’s never been close [to a done deal]. The skinny boy, when I said let’s fight, I was good weight, good shape, and now I’ve been lifting weights, I go up like three kilos. Now he says let’s fight. He was thinking, is August too early to cut weight? I don’t care, I’m going to cut my weight and fight with him if he’s ready. I’ll smash that boy. He won’t be the same Diaz anymore.”
Watch Khamzat Chimaev's appearance on the Blockparty podcast below: