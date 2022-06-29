Conor McGregor needs "easy money" fight he can win to be 'pimped out' for Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz thinks the UFC should give Conor McGregor an "easy money" comeback fight to rehabilitate his image.

Abdelaziz is not concerned about McGregor, though. The Dominance MMA CEO didn't mince words when he said the Irishman needed to build legitimacy to so he could be "pimped out" to his client.

The Egyptian-born businessman took to Twitter to chime in with his thoughts on McGregor, writing:

"Give this guy easy money, we need him to win to pimp [him out] like we did before."

The comments came after UFC president Dana White revealed that 'The Notorious' is currently looking for an opponent. White added that McGregor is expected to return at "the end of this year" or "early next year."

McGregor, of course, has been on the sidelines since he suffered a nasty freak accident in the main event of UFC 264 last July. The former two-division champion has since made a full recovery and has been working to get himself back in fighting shape.

Conor McGregor wants Kamaru Usman for his comeback fight

Conor McGregor has made it clear that he wants a title shot for his next fight. Arguably the biggest star on the UFC roster, McGregor believes he deserves nothing less than a championship bout, regardless of his record.

During an interview with The Mac Life, McGregor's own media outlet, 'The Notorious' discussed a potential championship clash between himself and Kamaru Usman:

"Myself versus [Kamaru Usman] for the 170-pound title in my comeback fight is the one I'm eyeballing at the minute. Why cut the weight? I've already won the 155-pound title. I got myself to a lightweight frame, but you know, I'm big now. I feel big. I feel strong. I feel healthy. I've got good energy. I'm coming back from a gruesome injury. I don't want to be depleting myself. There should be no need to deplete myself."

The Irishman stated that he's interested in fighting former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. However, the Brazilian is no longer the titleholder after he was stripped of the belt due to a weight-cutting debacle.

As things stand, Usman is set to fight Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 278 in August. However, it won't be surprising to see McGregor get the next title shot given his status within the company.

