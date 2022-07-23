"You can get it too"- Ryan Garcia slams Floyd Mayweather over the Gervonta Davis fight talks

Floyd Mayweather initially seemed interested in hosting a potential fight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis by the end of the year. However, Mayweather wanted to stage it at 135 pounds — meanwhile, 'KingRy' had proposed to face 'Tank' at 140 pounds.

After stopping Javier Fortuna in his recent super lightweight bout, Ryan Garcia said that he wouldn’t drop down to lightweight anytime soon. That said, his latest response to Mayweather cites a different tone. Garcia took to Twitter freshly and wrote:

“It’s any weight any time any place, there’s your answer Floyd, oh yeah you can get it to if you want.”

Ryan Garcia has been calling out Gervonta Davis ever since his latest win. To his credit, Davis has accepted the fight vocally. The official negotiations, however, are far from being confirmed. Golden Boy Promotions and Mayweather Promotions will need to agree on terms to host the multi-million fight.

Floyd Mayweather has already pitched WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis to remain the A-side since the 23-year-old isn’t a world champion yet. However, Garcia is a PPV star with millions of social media followers. He may not accept being the B-side in the fight.

Both Garcia and Davis are undefeated knockout artists and two of the biggest names in the current boxing sphere. While they also seem to share mutual bad blood, their in-ring clash could be a massive hit at the box office.

Can Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis happen at 140 pounds?

Mayweather has shut down the possibility of staging Garcia vs. Davis at 140 pounds. However, Garcia has fought his last two bouts at 140 lbs, and Davis has already been a WBA champion in the weight class.

Watch a verbal altercation between Garcia and Davis below:

The lightweight division would also make for the perfect stage. 'KingRy' challenged Gervonta Davis after stopping Luke Campbell for the WBC interim lightweight title in 2021, but the fight never materialized after Garcia teased an exhibition fight against Manny Pacquiao, which never happened.

While Davis and Garcia are calling each other out again, the super fight needs to get through contractual dealings first.

