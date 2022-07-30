Floyd Mayweather will join Terrica Smith to talk about Real Estate - Here's how to hear him in-person

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is set to join real estate developer and investor Terrica Smith in an event being billed as 'The Property Challenge'. 'Money' will join the panel to discuss a variety of topics.

Fans who want to see him talk can go register at ThePropertyChallenge.com and use the code 'Floyd' to get a $100 discount. Mayweather took to Instagram to announce the same, saying:

"Excited to join Terrica Smith to talk about real estate & building generational wealth the Money Mayweather way. Visit ThePropertyChallenge.com and enter code Floyd to save $100 and to come hear me speak virtually. If you care about building wealth I’ll see you there"

Floyd Mayweather is certainly the right person to talk to about money-making and building generational wealth. The boxing legend has expanded his business ventures to several different realms, including fight promotions, real estate, NFTs, and more, all of which have helped him earn the fortune he has today.

Floyd Mayweather opines on a potential matchup between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia

A potential matchup between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia is one of the hottest fights to make in boxing at the moment. While there has been a constant back and forth between the two, nothing has been solidified just yet.

Floyd Mayweather, who promotes Gervonta Davis, gave his thoughts on the matter and suggested that they could make it happen in 90 days. During a recent interview with Fight Hype, he said:

"You wanna fight Tank? Tank fights at 135lbs. If you wanna fight Tank at 135bs, we can make it happen before the end of the year. Tank is A-side. Ryan hasn't won a title yet. Interim belt - that don't count. We can fight in 90 days if you want. Whatever you wanna do. He's gonna get smoked. I'm gonna have Tank in the best shape of his life. Just know, when he hit that boy, he ain't gonna wake up until next year."

While Mayweather is open to negotiating and making Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis happen, it remains to be seen as to when the bout will take place.

